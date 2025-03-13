Mauritius, a trusted friend, deepens ties with India

The Indian Ocean has for the past few years witnessing heightened attention of major powers such as US, China, especially in the matters of maritime security, trade, and energy access. The ocean stretches from the Strait of Malacca in the east to the Mozambique Channel in the west and includes the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Aden, the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and 33 littoral countries with a combined population of about 2.9 billion. It is a vital trade route, with a significant portion of global oil and cargo shipments passing through its waters. This highlights the region’s security and stability which impinge on global economic interests.

China has been seeking to spread its influence in the Indian Ocean region through its String of Pearls strategy, which has serious implications for India’s security and commercial interests. It needs to be borne in mind that 80 per cent of India’s crude oil and 95 per cent of its trade (by volume) are transported via seas and oceans. The Narendra Modi government launched the ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR) initiative in 2015 to meet the region’s socio-economic challenges besides sustaining its status as a major power in the region.

The Western Indian Ocean (WIO) has been a key focal point of geopolitics, posing serious maritime security challenges to the nations in the region. Its coastal states are: Kenya, Mozambique, Somalia, South Africa, and Tanzania. Island states in the region comprise Comoros, Madagascar, Seychelles, Mayotte, Reunion and Mauritius.

PM Modi just concluded a two-day visit to Mauritius on Tuesday and Wednesday – the second since he last time visited the island 2015. That he enjoys a celebrity status in Mauritius is not an overstatement. Wednesday also happened to be the national day of Mauritius and Modi was there as the chief guest. One can say very few countries are closer to Delhi than Port Louis. Indian-origin population nearly constitutes 70 per cent of its around 1.3 million people. There have been strong people to people contacts and social and cultural affinities between both the nations. Both countries forged their bonds during the painful legacy of colonialism. In today’s world of shifting alliances, amid growing Chinese influence in the region, they have remained steadfast friends.

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam conferred his nation’s highest civilian honour of ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean’ on Narendra Modi as a tribute to the special bilateral relationship. The Indian PM rightly termed Mauritius as a bridge between India and the Global South. He went on to describe the island nation as a part of India’s family - and not just a partner country. Welcoming his dear friend, Ramgoolam announced a key initiative of setting up an arbitration centre to expedite commercial dispute resolutions. “We are looking forward to making businesses easier to do, less bureaucracy, less red tape,” he asserted. The bilateral trade between India and Mauritius soared from USD 206.76 million in 2005-06 to USD 554.19 million in 2022-23. It is heartening that both nations addressed transnational threats and challenges of common concern and pledged greater cooperation. Both nations announced the adoption of new initiative, MAHASAGAR i.e., “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions”. India’s help to Mauritius to secure Chagos Islands from the UK has won over the island nation. India is also actively bolstering the island’s maritime security and helping it meet infra challenges. Upholding their special and unique relationship that is unparalleled, both committed to working closely in countering maritime challenges and safeguarding the larger strategic interests in the region.