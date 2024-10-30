Netas wake up! vote bank’s life span under threat

With wintery nip in the air, dry throat, burning of eyes, wheezing, breathlessness is back. The smog and toxic air have become an annual feature causing serious concern for the denizens of Lutyens Delhi. The government keeps on giving out statistics about the air quality index saying that the AQI has reached 328, which is considered as very poor. But people say they don’t want statistics, they want a solution.

What use is listing out Do’s and Don’ts if no permanent measures are taken, they lament. All instructions are like flogging a dead horse. Neither the state nor central government has the inclination nor time to find a solution. This is not a problem which cannot be resolved. All that is required is sparing some time from accusing and lashing at each other and making the Chief Ministers, environmental experts, top bureaucrats sit across the table find easy solutions and see that Delhi gets permanent solution. But that is something that never happens. Each state government will blame the other. Sprinkling of water etc., is no solution at all. They do not have any effect on the AQI.

The Delhi government will blame neighbouring Haryana and Punjab for stubble burning. The courts will also blame the governments for inaction and the problem gets aggravated year after year. Who does not know all this. What is lacking is political will. All parties want to make this a political issue and try to get some votes.

It is certainly not an unsurmountable problem. It does not require international organisations to pass resolutions. What is required is political will and proper coordination by all parties which should learn to rise to the occasion, keep aside rivalries and narrow political gains on back burner and ensure that the AQI in Delhi was within the permissible limits.

If stubble burning is one of the main reasons, why not talk to the neighbouring state governments. Haryana has been under BJP rule for past 10 years and has come back to power again. Similarly, the AAP government too should not have any hesitation in cooperating with the Centre if it comes up with measures to see that a solution for stubble burning was found out.

There can be no excuse for joint failure of the Central and State Governments. The political parties should understand that air pollution cripples’ productivity and affects demography as well. They are cutting the branch on which they are sitting. This will also adversely affect development and in the long run the very vote bank for which the politicians indulge in cut throat competition would be badly affected. Can the national capital afford to have unhealthy human resources?

Already it is late. People are saying “Jago Sarkar Jago.” Just don’t pat your back saying we have banned bursting crackers or saying that Diya Jalao patakenahi. The political executive needs to understand the life span of the people is getting reduced by 6.2 years. It is your vote bank that is under threat. Neta’s wake up and act.