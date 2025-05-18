A blend of tradition and modernity

Translation is largely a creative and technical process. In fact, it is an age-old literary and cultural activity that has enriched both ancient and modern Indian literatures.

Ancient texts like ‘The Ramayana’, ‘The Mahabharata’ and ‘The Bible’ are popular in translation. Regional literatures, in particular, are also available in translation.

Inarguably, translation acts as a bridge between the past and the present and establishes a cultural link between one language and another. English, among other languages, has made such activity possible.

This critical book, deftly edited by eminent Indian scholar P. V. Laxmiprasad, explores the different dynamics of the poetry of acclaimed Indian poet Raamaa Chandramouli. As a litterateur, Chandramouli has donned many hats and made remarkable contributions to different genres of literature. Besides being a poet of extraordinary merit and potential, he is also a novelist, storywriter, scriptwriter, and a shrewd literary critic.

His poetry has been translated into English by academicians, professors, and scholars of great repute. His chief collections—’As the Window Opens’, ‘Fire and Snow’, ‘Whither and Other Poems’, and ‘Inferno’—immortalise him in the realm of literature.

‘The Poetry of Raamaa Chandramouli’ is all about the zest for life and its absence. It is abundantly rooted in the ceaseless struggle between the rich and the poor; the ruler and the ruled; poverty and wealth; individual and society; tradition and modernity; and traditional occupations and technology in life. The poet has been a true mirror to his times, depicting society with utmost candidness.

His significance as a poet is also evident in the way he addresses the crucial issues of two generations of readers. Another hallmark of his poetry is his deep knowledge of technical education and classroom pedagogy. As a Professor of Mechanical Engineering, he is gifted with the prowess to delve deep into the subtle aspects of the world. A restless traveller in his poetic journey spanning over two decades, Chandramouli has attempted to shed light on the social milieu against all odds, thus embarking upon an ideal and visionary world bereft of all evils and sins. The efforts of P. V. Laxmiprasad as the editor of this book are indeed commendable and must be wholeheartedly acknowledged.

Chandramouli moves from life to literature in search of invisible meaning. His poetry reflects an existential quest to unravel the metaphysical meanings of life. Poets are seers and visionaries. Poetry without images and symbols is merely prosaic and thus fails to resonate with readers. Much to our gratification, Chandramouli’s poetry is replete with soul-stirring poetic features. It conjures vivid images on the landscape of the mind—ethereal, original, and breathtakingly beautiful.

These images are largely evocative and warm the cockles of the readers’ hearts. The poet touches on a few nostalgic reminiscences of his native place, reflecting his profound sensibility and deep sensitivity.

He conveys subtle expressions through refined imagery and delicate symbols. The poet in Chandramouli is a true visionary, a mystic, an ideal citizen, a champion of women’s rights, a crusader for peace, and an advocate of life and its values. Thus, he can be aptly deemed a profound philosopher of worldly wisdom. Tradition and modernity coexist in his poetry, endearing him to the apostles of the Muse from both generations.