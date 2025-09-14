Anushka steps away from social media; says ‘just to reconnect with the world’

Actress Anushka Shetty, who was expected to make a strong comeback with director Krish Jagarlamudi’s film Ghaati, has faced disappointment as the movie failed to click at the box office. Despite high expectations, both the film and Anushka’s performance drew criticism from audiences and critics alike. The actress had promoted the film ahead of its release through digital means and telephonic interviews but chose not to participate in physical promotional events.

Following the mixed response, Anushka has now announced that she is taking a temporary break from social media. In a heartfelt Instagram note to her followers, the actress wrote, “Trading Blue light to candle light. Will be stepping away from social media for a bit. Just to reconnect with the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we actually started.”

She further assured her fans that this was not a farewell but a pause, adding, “See you all soon with more stories and more love.”

While many speculated that the social media criticism around her absence from promotions may have pushed her to step back, Anushka has always maintained a composed outlook toward such chatter. Sources close to the actress suggest that she is focused on regaining her momentum and choosing her projects wisely in the future.

Currently, Anushka has not signed any new Telugu film. However, she will next be seen in Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, a fantasy drama that has already piqued audience interest. Fans are hopeful that the actress, known for her powerful roles in Arundhati, Rudhramadevi, and Baahubali, will soon bounce back with renewed energy.

With her social media hiatus, Anushka seems determined to reconnect with herself, focus on her craft, and return stronger.