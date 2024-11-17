A bright, cheerful, and once active child Anna, unfortunately meets with an accident that changes her life. She is confined to a wheelchair. She faces hurdles at her new school like bullying, ridicule, and pity, but manages to overcome these effectively. The story highlights her trials and tribulations until she is finally accepted wholeheartedly amongst her teachers and peers. The story in ‘Life is Beautyful’ is an attempt at increasing sensitivity amongst adolescents and young adults and has a vision of a more inclusive society.

Author: Dr Urvashi Tandon

Publisher: Literoma

Price: Rs. 250/-

‘Trees & Shrubs of Amritsar’ by Prof Avinash Kaur Nagpal with special contributions by her Phd students serves as a great botanical guide for botany students and offers a delightful reading experience to educate plant lovers and the general public. The book provides pictorial representations of various trees and shrubs growing in the city, along with detailed information about their morphological features and photographs. This documentation aims to raise awareness among readers, whether botanists or common citizens. Covering basic information about different species of trees and shrubs in Amritsar, many of which are also present in globe, this book has a broader relevance and hence becomes a valuable resource for readers worldwide.

Author: Avinash Kaur Nagpal

Publisher: BSMPS Publications

Price: Rs.1188/

This book ‘Poetic Heraldry of Choudhary’ of the former VC Prof NDR Chandra dissects all the poems of the Phrasal King Arbind Kumar Choudhary that contains ten chapters including Keatsean Flavour of His Verses, Spenserian Essence of His Poems, Indianised version of Arbindonean Sonnets and Indian School of Poetry.The author explores a number of innovative poetic features of his verses.A great read for poetry lovers!

Author:Prof.NDR Chandra

Publisher:Paradise Publishers

Price: Rs.895/

Murshidabad, the provincial capital of Mughal India, lost its eminence when Bengal Nawab Siraj-Ud-Daulah was treacherously defeated at the 1757 Battle of Plassey. The fall led to 200+ years of Company Rule in India and Calcutta became the new capital of British India. Was there any eye-witness of Siraj’s murder? Who actually assassinated the young Nawab? What were Robert Clive’s last words? You gotta read this novel ‘Siraj-Ud- Daulah’ to delve into the darkest episode of love, war and betrayal from Indian history.

Author: Reetwika Banerjee

Publisher: Literoma

Price: Rs. 449/-