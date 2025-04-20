‘Wings of Courage’ is a powerful true story that reveals how brutally life can change in an instant. Charu, once able-bodied, finds herself bedridden for over a decade, stripped of the simplest abilities like lifting a finger or breathing with ease. This poignant narrative explores her emotional journey from despair and questioning divine justice to discovering the strength to rise above her suffering. With raw honesty and resilience, ‘Wings of Courage’ is an inspiring testament to the human spirit’s capacity to endure, adapt, and find hope—even in the darkest moments.

Author: Charu Malik, Anjali Nanavati

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 495/-

‘Bullock Cart to Business’ combines the best business practices of India and Japan, offering essential lessons for personal and professional growth for entrepreneurs and executives. This inspiring book tells the remarkable story of an Indian village boy who rises to become a successful entrepreneur in Japan’s highly competitive business landscape, particularly in the technology sector. Through determination and adaptability, the author highlights the key factors that helped him navigate challenges and achieve success. ‘Bullock Cart to Business’ is a must-read for anyone seeking insight into entrepreneurial journeys and cross-cultural business strategies.

Author: Debendra Mohanta

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 595/-

‘Our Stories, Our Struggle: Violence And The Lives Of Women’ is a bold and compelling anthology that amplifies the voices of women across South Asia, challenging entrenched patriarchy and advocating for justice. The collection features real-life stories, analytical essays, and inspiring poetry from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. It highlights the diverse forms of violence women face—rape, acid attacks, dowry deaths, and caste-based oppression—and serves as a call to action. With narratives inspired by events like the ‘Nirbhaya’ case, ‘Our Stories, Our Struggle’ confronts societal norms and invites readers to join the fight for gender justice and equity.

Editors: Mitali Chakravarty and

Ratnottama Sengupta

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Price: Rs. 599/-

‘Heir’ by Sabaa Tahir is a gripping new fantasy set in the world of An Ember in the Ashes. The story follows three compelling characters: Aiz, a fierce orphan from the Kegari slums seeking vengeance; Sirsha, a banished tracker who must confront a killer to survive; and Quil, the reluctant crown prince torn between his tragic lineage and the survival of his empire. As power, treachery, and love collide, each must navigate their own destiny, where loyalty, loss, and sacrifice await. With high stakes and emotional depth, ‘Heir’ weaves a tale of survival, passion, and the consequences of unchecked ambition.

Author: Sabaa Tahir

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: 969/-