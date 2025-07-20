As recently as 1928, the Indian Empire—spanning India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Ne-pal, Bhutan, and parts of the Middle East—was a unified dominion under British rule. In just fifty years, five partitions fractured it into twelve nations, leaving a legacy of war, exile, and unrest. ‘Shattered Lands’ by Sam Dalrymple tells the gripping story of this unravelling, from boardroom decisions to battlefield bloodshed. Based on rare archives, memoirs, and multi-lingual interviews, it offers a vivid account of how modern South Asia and its borders were violently and irrevocably shaped.

Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia

Author: Sam Dalrymple

Harper Collins Publishers

RS. 519

In ‘Into the Leopard’s Den’, amateur detective Kaveri Murthy returns for her most challeng-ing case yet. Set in 1922 Bangalore and the misty hills of Coorg, Kaveri—now pregnant and under watchful eyes—can’t ignore the plea of a murdered woman. Her investigation leads to Coorg, where mystery deepens: a ghost leopard roams, the Coffee King faces death threats, and a trail of murders unfolds. As vulnerable children seek her help, Kaveri must uncover the truth before the killer strikes again. A gripping tale of suspense from The Bangalore Detec-tives Club series.

Into the Leopard’s Den

Author: Harini Nagendra

Hachette India

Rs. 371

‘All Our Loves: Journeys with Polyamory in India’ by Arundhati Ghosh is a groundbreaking ex-ploration of polyamory in the Indian context. For those seeking love, intimacy, and connec-tion beyond traditional monogamy, this insightful book offers practical guidance on navi-gating open relationships. Ghosh, a practising polyamorist, addresses myths and shares es-sential skills—honouring boundaries, managing time between partners, resolving conflicts, navigating jealousy, and building community. She also discusses safe sex, parenting, and break-ups, offering a compassionate, informed roadmap for a fulfilling and responsible poly-amorous lifestyle in contemporary India.

All Our Loves: Journeys with Polyamory in India

Author: Arundhati Ghosh

Aleph Book

Rs. 569

Written by renowned Yoga guru Dr Hansaji Yogendra, ‘Yoga for All’ is a national bestseller and one of the most comprehensive guides on Yoga. Going beyond physical postures, it ex-plores the mental and spiritual dimensions of the practice. With pictorial asana demonstra-tions by Hrishiji Yogendra and clear instructions for all ages, body types, and abilities, the book ensures accessibility for everyone. Each posture includes difficulty levels, benefits, and contraindications. ‘Yoga for All’ offers a holistic journey toward wellness, emphasising bal-ance, transformation, and joy in body, mind, and soul.

Yoga for All : The National Bestseller on Wellness for Your Mind, Body and Soul

Author:Dr Hansaji Yogendra

Rupa Publications

Rs. 343