Live
- Heavy Rains Batter Hyderabad: Yellow Alert Issued
- 'Rahul Gandhi should apologise or prove his claims', Chirag Paswan backs ECI
- Op Sindoor proved India’s power to defeat enemies with home-grown strength: Rajnath Singh
- Delhi: Speeding SUV kills pedestrian near President's Estate, driver detained
- MCD to issue advisory against feeding pigeons
- Sukanta Majumdar faces protests from Trinamool workers after launch of Bengal's first AC EMU
- Daughter ties rakhi to father’s grave
- Peacock restaurant opens its int’l branch in Riyadh
- PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train, will ease travel for devotees
- QIM played a key role in achieving Independence
Bookshelf
In ‘Kailash: The Cosmic Lingam’, author Siddhartha Yadav takes readers on a spiritual pilgrimage through myth, silence, and memory, weaving together...
In ‘Kailash: The Cosmic Lingam’, author Siddhartha Yadav takes readers on a spiritual pilgrimage through myth, silence, and memory, weaving together over seventy sacred stories and reflections across twelve deeply immersive chapters. At its core lies the profound understanding that Kailash is the Cosmic Lingam—a formless form, the axis of divine energy, and the eternal stillness from which the dance of creation, preservation, and dissolution emerges. This evocative work blends devotion, philosophy, and narrative beauty, offering a transformative journey into the sacred heart of one of the world’s most revered spiritual symbols.
Author: Siddhartha Yadav
Publisher: Petals Publications&Distributors
Price: Rs.450/
This compact manual is designed to help you polish your image 24/7, using 24 chapters to show how to make wisdom look good while backing it up with smart, strategic presence. Written by veteran PR professional and author Rita Bhimani—who brings five glorious decades of experience—‘Presence Perfect’ is your secret weapon to ace communication, sharpen planning, and consistently achieve transcendence. Fun, fabulous, and packed with insights, it reinforces your belief in staying alive and staying ahead, ensuring you project confidence, credibility, and charisma in every interaction.
Author: Rita Bhimani
Publisher: Rupa Publications
Price: Rs.395/
‘Secret of the Missing Tenant’ is a gripping murder mystery where every clue leads to more questions—and the final answer could shake the very foundations of the system. Inspector Shankar Sen suspects a mole in his department, but before he can act, his focus shifts to the disappearance of a night watchman. What begins as a missing person investigation quickly spirals into something far more dangerous, weaving a web of deceit and peril. The suspense builds relentlessly, keeping readers hooked until the very last page.
Author: Aditya Banerjee
Publisher: Srishti Publications
Price: Rs.270/
Amidst these tales of sorrow and injustice, a beacon of hope emerges in the form of ADGP Shikha Goel, a distinguished IPS officer. With unwavering courage and profound empathy, Shikha ensures that the perpetrators are brought to justice for their heinous deeds. The underlying message in all the stories in ‘Candle in the Wind’ is clear and urgent: unless we make India safe for women, we can never achieve true equality. It is both a call to action and a reminder of the work that still lies ahead.
Author: Sharmishtha Shenoy
Publisher: Rupa Publications
Price: Rs.395/