In ‘Kailash: The Cosmic Lingam’, author Siddhartha Yadav takes readers on a spiritual pilgrimage through myth, silence, and memory, weaving together over seventy sacred stories and reflections across twelve deeply immersive chapters. At its core lies the profound understanding that Kailash is the Cosmic Lingam—a formless form, the axis of divine energy, and the eternal stillness from which the dance of creation, preservation, and dissolution emerges. This evocative work blends devotion, philosophy, and narrative beauty, offering a transformative journey into the sacred heart of one of the world’s most revered spiritual symbols.

Author: Siddhartha Yadav

Publisher: Petals Publications&Distributors

Price: Rs.450/

This compact manual is designed to help you polish your image 24/7, using 24 chapters to show how to make wisdom look good while backing it up with smart, strategic presence. Written by veteran PR professional and author Rita Bhimani—who brings five glorious decades of experience—‘Presence Perfect’ is your secret weapon to ace communication, sharpen planning, and consistently achieve transcendence. Fun, fabulous, and packed with insights, it reinforces your belief in staying alive and staying ahead, ensuring you project confidence, credibility, and charisma in every interaction.

Author: Rita Bhimani

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/

‘Secret of the Missing Tenant’ is a gripping murder mystery where every clue leads to more questions—and the final answer could shake the very foundations of the system. Inspector Shankar Sen suspects a mole in his department, but before he can act, his focus shifts to the disappearance of a night watchman. What begins as a missing person investigation quickly spirals into something far more dangerous, weaving a web of deceit and peril. The suspense builds relentlessly, keeping readers hooked until the very last page.

Author: Aditya Banerjee

Publisher: Srishti Publications

Price: Rs.270/

Amidst these tales of sorrow and injustice, a beacon of hope emerges in the form of ADGP Shikha Goel, a distinguished IPS officer. With unwavering courage and profound empathy, Shikha ensures that the perpetrators are brought to justice for their heinous deeds. The underlying message in all the stories in ‘Candle in the Wind’ is clear and urgent: unless we make India safe for women, we can never achieve true equality. It is both a call to action and a reminder of the work that still lies ahead.

Author: Sharmishtha Shenoy

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/