Fact about the constituent assembly at glance

The Indian Constitution was drafted by the Constituent Assembly, an elected body of representatives, over a period of almost three years. The process of making the Constitution involved several steps, including: .

Establishment of the Drafting Committee

The Drafting Committee was established on August 29, 1947, and was led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The committee’s main responsibility was to draft the Constitution of India.

The Constituent Assembly took nearly three years (specifically, two years, eleven months, and seventeen days) to complete its historic task of drafting the Constitution for Independent India. During this period, it held eleven sessions spanning a total of 165 days, with 114 days dedicated to considering the Draft Constitution.

Regarding its composition, members were elected by indirect election from the Provincial Legislative Assemblies, following the scheme recommended by the Cabinet Mission.

The arrangement of Members:

- 292 members were elected through the Provincial Legislative Assemblies;

- 93 members represented the Indian Princely States;

- 4 members represented the Chief Commissioners’ Provinces. Thus, the total membership of the Assembly was 389. However, due to the partition under the Mountbatten Plan of June 3, 1947, a separate Constituent Assembly was formed for Pakistan, and representatives from some provinces ceased to be members of the Assembly, resulting in a reduced membership of 299.

First Day in the Constituent Assembly:

The Constituent Assembly convened for the first time in New Delhi on December 9, 1946, at the Constitution Hall, now known as the Central Hall of Parliament House.

The Chamber was elegantly decorated for the occasion, with bright lamps hanging from the high ceilings and brackets on the walls. Overwhelmed and jubilant, the members sat in semi-circular rows facing the presidential Dias. The desks, equipped with electric warming, were placed on gently sloping green-carpeted terraces.

Notables in the front row included Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Acharya J.B. Kripalani, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu, Hare-Krushna Mahatab, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sarat Chandra Bose, C. Rajagopalachari, and M. Asaf Ali. A total of 207 representatives, including nine women, were present. The inaugural session began at 11 a.m. with Acharya Kripalani introducing Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha, the temporary Chairman of the Assembly.

The first day’s proceedings concluded after all 207 members present submitted their credentials and signed the Register. Approximately 30 feet above the chamber floor, representatives in the galleries seated the press and visitors who witnessed this memorable event. All India Radio in Delhi broadcast a composite sound picture of the entire proceedings.

Important Committees of the Constituent Assembly and their Chairmen:

1. Committee on the Rules of Procedure - Rajendra Prasad

2. Steering Committee - Rajendra Prasad

3. Finance and Staff Committee - Rajendra Prasad

4. Credential Committee - Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar

5. House Committee - B. Pattabhi Sitaramayya

6. Order of Business Committee - K.M. Munshi

7. Ad hoc Committee on the National Flag - Rajendra Prasad 8. Committee on the Functions of the Constituent Assembly - G.V. Mavalankar.

Number of Members Representing Different Provinces:

1. Madras - 49

2. Bombay - 21

3. West Bengal - 19

4. United Provinces - 55

5. East Punjab - 12

6. Bihar - 36

7. C.P. and Berar - 17

8. Assam - 8

9. Orissa - 9

10. Delhi - 1

11. Ajmer-Merwara - 1

12. Coorg - 1

(Courtesy: Digital Sansad).