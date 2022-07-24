How to build your spiritual practice

We are all spiritual beings having a human experience and it is imperative that we make spiritual development one of our priorities. Along with material growth you must also include spiritual wealth as a valuable asset to help you evolve as a human being. Here are five key points that you can follow to build your spiritual side.

Positive association

Your vibe attracts your tribe is a popular saying which certainly contains an element of truth in it. In order to live a happy life you need to maintain a healthy relationship with those around you. And therefore you must ensure that you are surrounded by positive people. People with good energy will help you to see the benefits of a productive way of life. If on the other hand you befriend and associate with those high in negative energy you will see that they will wish for your downfall and be unsupportive of your goals.

Health as priority

A sound body is only possible if you focus on a sound mind. Health is not a one dimensional aspect of your being but it covers your physical health, emotional health, intellectual development as well as your spiritual well being. When you actively engage in exercise to keep your body and mind active you will also notice that it has a positive impact on the other aspects of your life such as professional and your personal life.

Mindful lifestyle

Mindfulness has become one of the most talked about subjects in the area of spirituality and meditation. Living your life mindfully simply means that you have a heightened sense of awareness both of yourself and of your surroundings. This will ensure that any choice or decision that you make in life is well thought out and can only beneficial for you. Living in a mindful way also prevents your life from descending into chaos and negative behaviour.

Building discipline

The way that we live this life can be a reflection of what we prioritise as important to us. It is helpful to structure your day by planning ahead and making a schedule that is advantageous for your growth. Use your time wisely as this will slowly add up in the long run and give you big rewards. Holistic practices like yoga enable you to build a disciplined lifestyle. This consists of waking up early in the morning; having healthy practices, eating sensibly, avoiding over indulgence, and taking good care of your sleep, nutrition, and other habits.

Learn spiritual techniques and execution

Yoga consists of many spiritual techniques that can have a strong influence towards you achieving progress. There are numerous meditation techniques and spiritual practices that you can choose from. Some of them include techniques like Aarambh Dhyan/Beej Dhyan, Sthiti Dhyan Swaas Dhyan, Sidhohum Kriya and Siddha walk. Learning such spiritual techniques and applying them regularly in your life will help in positive transformation. In this way when you use these methods to bring alignment and balance your energies you will become eligible to attract more opportunities that are positive and helpful in making you successful.