Knocking the right avenues

After Covid-19 several things have changed. People now have become conscious about their daily routine and even have started physical activities like gymming, yoga while also concentrating on healthy food. But such discipline comes to an end when you step out of the house for food due to the lack of food joints in the city serving nutritious meals. Thus, Hyderabad-based Balvinder Nath Chaganla saw the need for healthy supplements during meals and started a store that provides healthy breakfast and juices in the city.



"I came back from the US in 2015 after finishing my masters and thought of doing something related to agriculture because farmers are the most hardworking people in our nation and sadly, they also don't reap the benefits of their struggle. So I wanted to contribute in some way to the farming sector," shares Balvinder, who is also planning to open a school called Philosophical lifestyle.

Keeping his motive in mind, Balvinder started selling mangoes during the pandemic which helped the farmers largely and also gave the organic mangoes to metropolitan people. "Mango India was started during the pandemic and is still picking up really well. People from other countries are also approaching us as we make sure to give hygiene and healthy fruit to our customers," shares Balvinder while adding that he personally visits the farm to personally check the fruits.

Balvinder didn't stop with one concept he started exploring the city and did not find quality and fresh food and juices which made him open a store called 100N which provides plenty of varieties in healthy breakfast, meals and juices. "We basically come from a fruit background and the concept 100N is a health casual foodservice brand that is focused on alternative food that is healthy and light on the tummy," says Balvinder Nath whose forefathers have been in this fruit market for four decades.

What's Unique about 100N is that they have Cold-pressed juices which are close to ½ kg of fruit that goes into each of the cold-pressed juice bottles. They also prepare homemade breads. "We try to give fresh juice to our clients and also we have breakfast like sandwiches, omelet's, and meals like Stroganoff brown rice, and most sold are smoothies, custard fruit bowls, cinnamon Egg bread and many more," says the 33-year-old.

"People should get aware about the good food and benefits of it. My aim is to help the farmers directly or indirectly, we make sure to select premium quality and give the best out of it," concludes Balvinder Nath.