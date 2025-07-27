Letting Go for Joy - The Spiritual Art of Non-Attachment

One of the primary practices of spirituality is non-attachment—or as I call it, detached attachment. We may appear attached because we love deeply, but inwardly we remain free. People often confuse non-attachment with indifference, lovelessness, or emotional detachment. That’s not true. Non-attachment is about freedom—the ability to fully engage with life without being controlled by desires, fears, or expectations. It is about accepting and realizing the truth of life, reality, and relationships—the truth of transience and impermanence.

In fact, we are not even who we think we are. We are not the body, the mind, or the ego—we are the Soul: a spark of unique life, a part of the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. The Soul is immortal. We are all Souls—we are One.

Attachments make us cling to people, possessions, and places: my mother, my father, my car, my house. This “my” and “mine” imprison us. We live in fear of losing the things and people we love. When we lose what we are attached to, we grieve, grow angry, and lose our peace of mind. But the truth is—we come empty-handed and we return empty-handed. Nothing and no one belongs to us.

We must realize and live with this truth. The world is only a drama—a Leela, a cosmic illusion—and we are but actors who come and go. We must learn to enjoy the show. Everything is a manifestation of the Divine. We are not human beings having a spiritual experience—we are Divine Souls having a human experience.

Life is the unfolding of Karma. Our gains, losses, pleasures, and pains—all are results of our own actions. This is the Law of Karma: as we sow, so shall we reap. Live by the ABC Mantra:

Accept, do your Best, and Choose to surrender the rest.

Non-attachment doesn’t mean renouncing the world. It means living with open hands and a quiet, blissful heart—accepting whatever comes our way as Prasadam from the Divine. We can still love deeply and strive passionately, but with the wisdom that nothing and no one truly belongs to us. Nor are we defined by our possessions or achievements. In letting go, we gain clarity and freedom.

Letting go doesn’t mean we stop caring. It means we start trusting—trusting the flow of life, the unfolding of time, and the wisdom of a greater force—the Divine Will that expresses itself through Karma. In this space of surrender, we experience joy—not because life is perfect, but because we stop resisting it.

When we live with purpose and soul-awareness, we naturally become non-attached. The ultimate question is: Who am I, and why am I here?

I am not this body, not the mind, nor the ego “me.”

I am the Divine Soul.

We are all Souls—one with God. How can we be attached to others when we are already one with them?

To overcome attachment, we can cultivate the Art of Detached Attachment, guided by these 10 commandments:

1. Thou shall be Free – from clinging; free to be who you truly are.

2. Thou shall be Happy – happiness is a conscious choice.

3. Thou shall Love All – everyone is a manifestation of the Divine.

4. Thou shall not have Expectations – from others or outcomes.

5. Thou shall not lose Peace of Mind – live with contentment and grace.

6. Thou shall Accept and Surrender – don’t wonder or hope—just trust and flow.

7. Thou shall not be Miserable – unhappiness is a self-imposed illusion.

8. Thou shall Overcome Ignorance – seek and live by spiritual truth.

9. Thou shall Live with Purpose – know thyself and your divine mission.

10. Thou shall Live as the Divine Soul – awaken and embody your higher self.

The spiritual art of non-attachment does not constrain us—it liberates us. It invites us to discover our true self and live a life of peace, love, and unshakeable joy.

(Writer is a Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader)