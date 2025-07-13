Springs are lifelines of water and wisdom

Brihattar Bharat has blessed geographies from the icy Himalayas to the lush Ghats and from the arid Desert to the dense forests of the Northeast. Hidden within these landscapes are thousands of springs which are locally known by various names like naula, johad, kul, chashma, and odi. These freshwaters are more than sources of drinking water which have sustained life for millennia, with cradles of culture, spirituality, biodiversity, and traditional knowledge.

As modern infrastructure expands, changes in lifestyle and climate threaten natural resources.Once-abundant springs are drying up or becoming polluted. Yet, nestled within rural communities are stories of indigenous wisdom and community stewardship that have preserved many of these life-giving sources.

Ecological Significance of Springs

Springs are natural points where groundwater surfaces due to pressure or geological formations. They serve as perennial sources of water in both highland and arid regions. Springs recharge rivers, support agriculture, and form the basis of micro-ecosystems that sustain endemic flora and fauna.

For instance, in the Himalayan belt, nearly 60-70% of the remote and Janjatiya (tribal) population depends on springs for drinking water and agriculture. Springs maintain soil moisture essential for the biodiversity-rich rainforests. In Janjatiya areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, springs feed johads (small ponds), which in turn support farming and fishing.

Unfortunately, many of these springs are drying due to deforestation, urban expansion, mining, and erratic rainfall patterns. According to reports by the National Institute of Hydrology, over 50% of Himalayan springs have seen reduced discharge in the last two decades.

Indigenous Knowledge Systems in Spring Preservation

Local communities have historically developed intricate systems to identify, manage, and conserve spring water. These practices are interwoven with ecological balance, agricultural rhythms, and cultural beliefs.

1. Naulas of Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, naulas are stone-lined perennial springs which are sacred water temples, often built near forests. Villagers perform rituals at these sites, and there’s a restriction against polluting or altering them. Traditionally, only women fetch water from the naulas, maintaining a gendered custodianship rooted in care and sanctity.

Villages follow a rotational cleaning calendar, ensuring that the spring remains unclogged by debris. In some places, water from the naula is used exclusively for drinking, while other uses are diverted to rainwater harvesting pits.

2. Kul and Khatris in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir

The kul system in Himachal Pradesh channels glacial melt or spring water through hand-dug canals to agricultural fields. These are managed by kul-pals (water custodians) appointed by the village council. This centuries-old system ensures equitable distribution and timely desilting.

Similarly, in Kashmir, traditional khatris (stone-covered spring water sources) provide water which are central to community gatherings and folklore. Many are dedicated to local saints or Sufi mystics, reinforcing their spiritual value.

3. Odis and Johads in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

In central India, especially among the Bhil and Gond tribes, springs are protected as ancestral gifts. The odi means a small spring-fed pit is considered sacred, and no one is allowed to cut trees around it. Local festivals like Jal Amavasya are celebrated near these water sources to express gratitude.

In Rajasthan’s Alwar district, water conservationist Rajendra Singh revitalized over 11,000 johads (traditional water harvesting systems fed by springs and monsoonal flow), reviving five rivers in the process. His success underscores how traditional knowledge, when aligned with modern environmental planning, can yield remarkable results.

Cultural Heritage and Sacred Geography

Springs are often revered in Bharatiyata astirthas (places of pilgrimage). Many are associated with ancient texts, sages, or gods, and are thus embedded within the spiritual geography of the land.

1. Spring-Worship in the Northeast

In Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur, springs are considered abodes of spirits and ancestors. Communities conduct cleansing rituals to “appease” the spring and ensure a bountiful monsoon. The Zeliang tribe celebrates the Mlei Kep, where a sacred spring is decorated with flowers and offerings to mark the new agricultural cycle.

2. Gangotri and Yamunotri

The sacred springs of Gangotri and Yamunotri are believed to be the earthly emergence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Pilgrims trek arduous paths just to catch a glimpse of the bubbling icy springs. Rituals here symbolize the beginning of spiritual journeys and ecological consciousness.

3. Western Ghats

In Karnataka and Kerala, springs are part of sacred groves (kaavu), which are ecosystems preserved around natural springs and worshipped as Devi sthalas (goddess shrines). No tree can be cut and no animal hunted here. These groves form a natural buffer against ecological degradation and are rich in endemic species and medicinal plants.

Threats to Springs and the Way Forward

Despite their importance, springs are often neglected in national water policy frameworks. Rapid urbanization, deforestation, and unregulated tourism around spring ecosystems have led to pollution and drying of these sources. Moreover, climate change has disturbed recharge cycles.

However, efforts are underway:

♦ The Spring-Shed Management Initiative by NITI Aayog and UNDP in partnership with NGOs is working to map and rejuvenate Himalayan springs through geo-hydrological assessments and community training.

♦ Arghyam, a Bengaluru-based foundation, is building digital spring atlases and supporting community spring governance.

♦ Local innovations, such as “Spring Health Cards” in Meghalaya, help monitor seasonal discharge and quality parameters with community participation.

To preserve these lifelines, integration of traditional knowledge with scientific tools, ensure community involvement, and recognize springs as cultural heritage sites deserving of legal protection. Like community stewardship models, inclusion in school curriculum, GPS mapping and digitalisation. Springs with cultural and ecological significance should be recognized as protected heritage ecosystems, similar to monuments.

