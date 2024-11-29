Dancers Enchant at 3rd Hyderabad Odissi Utsav

The 3rd edition of the Hyderabad Odissi Utsav showcased the city’s vibrant cultural talent, featuring nearly 70 dancers from Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Staged at Our Sacred Space, a cultural center in Secunderabad, recently, the event was organized by the Odissi International Forum, founded by Shyamahari Chakra, in collaboration with all the Odissi dance institutions and dancers of the twin cities.

The highlight of the evening was the guest artist, Y. Asha Kumari, an acclaimed Odissi dancer, teacher, and performer. Originally from Andhra Pradesh but raised in Odisha, she began her Odissi journey at the tender age of seven under Guru Shri Manoranjan Pradhan. Her training was further refined under Guru Shri Bichitrananda Swain at the Orissa Dance Academy, Bhubaneswar, under the mentorship of the late Padmasree Guru Shri Gangadhar Pradhan. Asha Kumari, founder and director of Kala Unnati Dance Foundation, has performed at prestigious platforms like the Khajuraho, Mukteshwar, Konark, and Puri Beach Festivals, as well as international stages and G20 events. Her performance of Pancha Bhuta, a depiction of the five elements of creation—earth, water, fire, wind, and sky—stood out with its versatile movements. The masterly presentation of nritta, natya, and abhinaya showcased her deep internalization of the art. A delicate abhinaya piece, Bajuchi Sahi Bajare, evoked deep emotions as it portrayed a sakhi revealing Radha and Krishna’s mutual passion and its effect on those around them.

The festival also featured mesmerizing performances by students from several dance schools across the region. Students of Nrityashala, School of Odissi Dance, under the guidance of Guru Smt. Preeti Mohapatra, presented various group and duet items. Mangalacharan was performed by Ishika Bohidar, Myrah Kanojiya, and Shayna Patra, while Basant Pallavi was presented by Sampurna Nag, Aryahi Sinha, Aahana Barik, and Maisha Gupta. Duet performances included Kahin Gale Murali Phunka by Sradha Suman Nayak and Sukanya Rakshit, and Megh Pallavi by Avijit Kundu and Akshita Mohapatra. Senior disciples of Nrityashala impressed the audience with solo performances such as Avijit Kundu’s Ardhanarishwar, which depicted the union of Shiva and Shakti, and Akshita Mohapatra’s Dekhogo Radha Madhaba Chali, a soulful expression of Radha’s devotion to Krishna.

Students of Nirmalya Odissi Academy, guided by Guru Smt. Debashree Patnaik, including Terishma, Neha, Sudhesna, Aishi, Mohan, Samaha, Sarvari, Saanvi, and Charvi, performed beautifully, adding charm to the festival. Students from Alapadma Dance School, led by Guru Smt. Purnima, such as Trupti Sudha, Pragnashree, and Pranavi, also graced the stage with their talent. The evening was further enriched by performances from students of Sonalika Purohit’s school in Bengaluru and those trained by Bishnu Sasmal, including Katayani Kota.

Senior artists brought their mastery to the festival. Arpita Pany presented a beautiful abhinaya, while Reebdhita Barua, a disciple of Guru Shri Ratikant Mohapatra, captivated the audience with her performance of Matangi. Sonali Mohanty’s Malhar Pallavi, Megha Kar’s abhinaya item, Alakananda’s Srita Kamala, Varsha Panda’s Megh Pallavi, and Nayani Chaudary’s soulful rendition added depth and diversity to the event. Students of Sanjukta Ghosh, founder of Odissi Nrityaangan in Sainikpuri, including Inaya Karim, Dhanvi Tandi, Abha Ghosh, Palak Sengupta, Neelakshi Mukherjee, and Niharika Ghosh, also delivered memorable performances.

The success of this festival was a testament to the dedicated efforts of the organizing team, led by Chairperson and Convener Preeti Mohapatra, and the invaluable contributions of senior artists from Hyderabad, including Debashree Patnaik, Arpita Pany, Sonali Mohanty, and Varsha Panda, who worked collaboratively to bring this memorable and soulful event to fruition. Nayantara Nanda Kumar, founder of Our Sacred Space and an Odissi teacher herself, played a crucial role by providing invaluable support and offering the beautiful stage as a platform for the celebration.