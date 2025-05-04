Designing dreams, simplifying spaces: A journey of purpose and passion

Sonika Khurana, widely recognized by her online persona ‘Coloraza’, is not just an interior designer—she’s a movement.With over 13 years of experience, Sonika’s journey is one of self-taught skill, resilience, and a deep-rooted passion for transforming spaces and lives. From helping customers choose bathroom fittings in her family showroom to building an online community of over one million, her path has been anything but conventional.

“I was always drawn to interior spaces growing up,” Sonika recalls. “Even as a child, I was fascinated by shade cards and watching homes transform.” Her family’s business in tiles and bathroom fittings introduced her early to the world of design, and a school book fair aptitude test later confirmed her inclination toward architecture and interiors. Despite not being able to pursue formal architectural education due to local limitations, Sonika combined a general degree from Delhi University with a diploma in interior design, while teaching herself software and design principles through YouTube and field experience.

On her last day of college, she landed her first full 3BHK project and decided to start her own firm, naming it Coloraza—a blend of “colour” and the Arabic word Raza, meaning happiness. “Colors make me happy, and I wanted to bring that happiness into people’s homes,” she says.

Sonika’s design philosophy is grounded in practicality. “For me, aesthetics are secondary. A good design must be functional and human-centric,” she explains.

Her projects are known for their attention to detail and empathy toward the user’s lifestyle—each space tailored uniquely to the client’s needs. Her hands-on learning with labourers, contractors, and vendors shaped a strong foundation that textbooks alone could never provide.

Launching and growing a design firm in India wasn’t easy. “The interior design industry is still largely unorganized,” she notes. “Explaining the value we bring was a challenge, especially when clients see little difference between a contractor and a designer.” Educating people on design literacy became part of her mission, something she would later take to a much broader audience.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonika took to social media without expecting much—just to share her work. But her relatable and informative content clicked. “My goal was to simplify concepts and make design accessible,” she says. A Flipkart collaboration after hitting 100K followers marked a turning point, and from there, her digital presence exploded.

This digital success culminated in the launch of Coloraza Design School, offering practical online courses on everything from kitchen and bathroom design to space planning and colour theory. “We wanted to create a platform where aspiring designers and homemakers could learn without feeling overwhelmed,” she shares. The school also offers a live mentorship program and features interactive series like Manifestation Mondays and Site Tips Saturdays to build community.

Through her content, Sonika doesn’t just showcase beautifully styled spaces; she reveals the process, the pitfalls, and the problem-solving behind them.

“Interior design isn’t just about colours and cushions. It’s about planning, managing, and executing,” she emphasizes. By pulling back the curtain, she’s shifting perceptions and breaking stereotypes—especially as a woman in a male-dominated field. “I’ve had to walk into markets full of men and earn respect with my work, not my gender.”

Perhaps most inspiring is how Sonika turned setbacks into strengths. After a tough project post-motherhood ended badly, she turned to content creation as a form of expression. “What felt like failure became a blessing,” she says. Today, as a motivational speaker and mentor, she’s helping others, particularly women, believe in their dreams.

“I’m here to bridge the gap between passion and profession,” Sonika says. “Design isn’t just about spaces. It’s about improving lives—and I’m just getting started.”