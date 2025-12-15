Manisha Koirala shares a glimpse of her simple joys

Bollywoodactress Manisha Koirala offered her followers a warm glimpse into her serene Sunday, highlighting the comfort and happiness she finds in family, close friends, and quiet moments. Taking to social media, the actress shared a candid snapshot from her home, capturing what she described as a day filled with gentle vibes and heartfelt connections.

In the post, Manisha featured her father, Prakash Koirala, seated comfortably on a couch and immersed in reading a newspaper. Alongside the image, she penned a thoughtful caption that reflected her mood for the day. “Dad’s gentle vibe. Mom & me excited to go to the farmers’ market. Meeting up with #friendslikefamily. Furry family cuddles. Sundays don’t get better than this,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #sundaymood.

The post resonated with fans, as Manisha has often spoken openly about her close bond with her parents. She has repeatedly expressed deep admiration for her father, calling him her true hero and strongest pillar of support. The actress has credited him for standing by her during some of the most challenging phases of her life, including her battle with cancer and her mother’s surgery.

Just days earlier, Manisha had marked her parents’ wedding anniversary with another emotional post. Sharing a throwback photograph from their wedding ceremony, the actress celebrated their enduring love and companionship. “Celebrating years of love. Forever my inspiration. Happy anniversary, Mom & Dad,” she wrote, offering fans a glimpse into a cherished family moment.

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala’s acting journey began with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, followed by her Bollywood debut in Saudagar (1991). Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Gupt, Dil Se, Kachche Dhaage, and Lajja. Most recently, she earned praise for her powerful portrayal of Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.