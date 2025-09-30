Live
- Govt plans to extend aid to flood-affected farmers before Diwali: Maha Minister
- Indian junior women’s hockey team wins 3-1 against Canberra Chill on Australia tour
- India Inc. Holds Firm – Can It Navigate Global Turbulence Ahead?
- Bihar Voter List Shrinks by 6% After Special Revision
- Start Your Day Right: Celebrate World Heart Day with California Almonds
- Indian professionals embrace human-centric roles as AI takes on repetitive tasks: LinkedIn
- ABD Commissions PET Bottling Unit, Drive Margin Expansion
- TRAI releases consultation paper on auction of radio frequency spectrum
- Sonam Wangchuk Detained as Ladakh Protests Over Sixth Schedule Status
- Maha govt to give freebies to drought-affected farmers: CM Fadnavis
Bihar Voter List Shrinks by 6% After Special Revision
The Election Commission deleted 68.5 lakh names and added 21.5 lakh in Bihar’s voter list after a 3-month revision, leaving 7.42 crore voters ahead of the Assembly elections.
The Election Commission (EC) has removed about 68.5 lakh names from Bihar’s voter list after a three-month Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final list, published on Tuesday, now shows 7.42 crore voters, down from 7.89 crore in June. At the same time, 21.5 lakh new voters were added.
The revision was done because Bihar will hold Assembly elections in November. All existing voters and those registered after 2003 had to submit documents to prove eligibility, including citizenship. Booth Level Officers deleted names of voters who were dead, moved permanently, registered at multiple places, or could not be traced.
The draft list in August had already removed 65 lakh names. The final revision made additional deletions and additions to reach the total of 7.42 crore voters.
The EC said the revision was needed due to urbanisation, migration, young voters becoming eligible, unreported deaths, and possible inclusion of foreign citizens.
Under the rules, voters born before July 1, 1987, had to show proof of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, needed documents for themselves and one parent. People born after December 2, 2004, had to submit documents for themselves and both parents. These follow the Citizenship Act, 1955.
Some petitions challenged the SIR in the Supreme Court, questioning whether the EC could check citizenship of all voters.