Live
- Google I/O 2025: Live Updates on Android 16, Gemini, and Android XR
- Disney’s Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Hits Indian Theatres May 23
- Hyderabad Among Top GCC Leasing Cities in Q1 2025: ANAROCK
- UK and EU Impose Sweeping Sanctions on Russia After Putin-Trump Call Fails to Yield Ceasefire
- Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao & second accused Tarun Raju get bail
- Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least 60 in Gaza as Global Condemnation Grows
- 'Why PM Modi was not there in our era', Olympic medalist Malleswari shares what changed after 2014
- Amitabh Kant visits IIM Sambalpur, emphasises its role in powering India's growth
- BJD, Cong shedding crocodile tears over quota: Samal
- IPL 2025: With final playoff spot on line, MI meet DC in must-win clash
AP ICET 2025 Result Announced: Check Your Details
Candidates can check their results on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The AP ICET 2025 result was released on May 20, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
You need your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth to log in.
You can download your scorecard and rank card from the website.
Exam Details
The exam was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.
It was held on May 7, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The preliminary answer key was released on May 10, 2025.
The final answer key came out on May 20, 2025, along with the results.
What’s in the Scorecard?
Section-wise marks
Total marks
Candidate’s rank
Personal details
Passing Marks
For General/OBC candidates: Minimum 50 out of 200 marks (25%)
For SC/ST candidates: No minimum score required
The rank card is valid for admissions in the 2025–26 academic year
Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check your result now.