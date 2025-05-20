AP ICET 2025 Result Announced: Check Your Details

The AP ICET 2025 result was released on May 20, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

You need your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth to log in.

You can download your scorecard and rank card from the website.

Exam Details

The exam was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

It was held on May 7, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The preliminary answer key was released on May 10, 2025.

The final answer key came out on May 20, 2025, along with the results.

What’s in the Scorecard?

Section-wise marks

Total marks

Candidate’s rank

Personal details

Passing Marks

For General/OBC candidates: Minimum 50 out of 200 marks (25%)

For SC/ST candidates: No minimum score required

The rank card is valid for admissions in the 2025–26 academic year

Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check your result now.



