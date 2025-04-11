AP Inter 2025 Results Released on April 12 – Check via Website, WhatsApp

Live
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Inter 2025 1st and 2nd Year results are out! Students can check their marks online, via WhatsApp, or through SMS easily from 11 AM.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the Intermediate (Inter) 2025 results for both 1st Year and 2nd Year students will be released at 11 AM on April 12.
Students can check their results online by visiting the official website https://bie.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on “APIPE Results 2025,” then select either 1st Year or 2nd Year. In the login window, enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to view your results. You’ll also be able to download your marks memo.
You can also check your results through the Mana Mitra WahatsApp number.
Simply send “Hi” to 95523 00009 (AP WhatsApp Governance number).
