Avidii: An edtech platform begins operations in India

Bengaluru: Avidii, an on-demand EdTech platform founded in Switzerland, has expanded in India. The company formally launched in 2021, has now onboarded 400+ tutors across India and has quickly achieved more than 5,000 downloads. It is currently active in 4 countries across the world, and aims to achieve 1 million users and downloads in India by the end of this year.



Avidii offers expert teachers 24x7 for immediate, on-demand and customized learning of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, along with Commerce and Arts subjects, primarily for students between the ages of 11 and 18. The learning app, with features for instant connect, caters to various educational boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE), and State Boards, empowering students to achieve high scores in their examinations.



Currently, Avidii operates two business models. The B2B segment involves partnerships with educational institutions and aims to enhance the learning experience within schools, colleges and training institutes, while the B2C segment enables direct interaction between students and tutors and creates an on-demand one-on-one deep learning experience for the students.



Avidii's unique selling proposition lies in its range of instantaneous, on-demand, and personalized services. The platform’s on-demand nature and lack of required commitment for any minimum period differentiates it from other EdTech players in the country, as it tailors the learning experience to suit individual learners, taking into account their specific needs and preferences. This unique approach focuses on creating effective communication between tutors and students in a non-judgmental environment.

