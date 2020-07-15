CBSE 10th Result 2020: Results Announced; Know How to Check

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on announced the CBSE class 10th exam results on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Students who have appeared for class 10 CBSE board examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, around 18 lakh CBSE Class 10 students are waiting for the CBSE Board Result 2020.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

Step1. Go to the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link CBSE class 10 result 2020

Step 3: Fill in your CBSE board roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID.

Step 4: Click on submit button (After the CBSE Result 2020 link will be activated)

Step 5: Your CBSE 10th Result 2020 and CBSE 12 results 2020 will be displayed on your mobile or computer screen

Step 6: Check your scores and take a print out of it for future reference