COMEDK to hold UGET 2021 on June 20

COMEDK UGET 2021: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will conduct UGET 2021 for admission to engineering courses on June 20.



The test will be conducted in 150 cities across the country. There will be 400 test centres for online mode. It is expected that around 80,000 will enrol for the test this year as against 63,000 in 2020. The candidates who want to appear for COMEDK UGET can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com and the application process will open from March 22 to May 20.

The official statement from COMEDK explained that, during 2020-21 admissions, around 21,000 engineering seats were left vacant. The test is conducted for admissions to 180 private engineering colleges that are members of the COMEDK. Along with it, even 30 pan-India universities who are associated with Uni-Gauge will also consider the ranks for admission. Considering the delay in conducting the counselling by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and to avoid many seats going vacant, the COMEDK said that they will stick to the schedule.