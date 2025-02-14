COMEDK/ Uni-GAUGE Entrance Exam for UGET 2025 – Application Dates Announced

Over the past five decades, Karnataka has cemented its position as a leader in higher education, drawing aspiring engineers from all corners of the country. The state is home to numerous prestigious colleges, diverse academic offerings, and a proven track record of high job placement rates for graduates. This thriving educational ecosystem has played a crucial role in shaping a skilled workforce, attracting both national and international demand. It took place in the Hyderabad Marriott Hotel today.

The COMEDK UGET / Uni-GAUGE 2025 entrance examination is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, 2025. This unified exam will serve as the gateway to admissions for over 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka, along with 50+ reputed private, self-funded and deemed to be universities across India. The exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to B.E/B.Tech programs offered by institutions affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities.

The online exam will take place across 200+ cities in India, covering over 400 test centres. Over 1,20,000 students are expected to participate. Candidates from across India are eligible to apply.

Applications can be submitted online at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com between February 3, 2025, and March 15, 2025.

In 2022, COMEDK introduced 8 COMEDK KARES Innovation Hubs to prepare students for the workforce by providing skill-enhancement courses. COMEDK now has 10 Innovation Hubs located across Karnataka with 4 in Bengaluru and rest in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangalore, Belgaum, Tumakuru, and Hubballi. These centres span over 5,000 sq. ft. each and are equipped with state-of-the-art tools, including wood routing, Rapid prototyping, laser cutting, 3D printers, AR/VR technology, and more. The innovation hubs offer programs in cutting-edge fields such as - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AIML), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Innovation & Design Thinking (IDT), Social Innovation thru Field Visits and Data Science. Karnataka is the first state to introduce skill-based training in private engineering colleges through this pioneering initiative by COMEDK.

“At COMEDK, we firmly believe that a student’s merit and aptitude should be the sole guiding factors for their educational journey,” said Dr. S Kumar, Executive Secretary at COMEDK. “COMEDK UGET is a testament to our commitment to fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity. Over 150 top-tier colleges admit students through this platform, and we take pride in connecting young talent with quality education.”

Mr. P. Muralidhar, CEO of ERA Foundation, adds, “We are committed to upholding the highest standards of fairness and objectivity through Uni-GAUGE, which serves as a comprehensive platform to foster the holistic development of India’s future workforce. We are proud to contribute to this important cause.”

The entire application and exam process will be conducted online. Detailed guidelines on the application and exam process are available at www.comedk.org and www.unigauge.com.

Important Note: www.comedk.org and www.unigauge.com are the only official websites for COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE. Students and parents are advised to use only the official websites for application and information.