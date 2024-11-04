FIITJEE Promulgates its Iconic Exam Big Bang Edge (BBE)Test that empowers students to discover the right career path in the world of boundless possibilities

In a significant leap toward its contribution & innovation in the field of education, FIITJEE, the leading coaching institute for JEE and other competitive & Scholastic Exams in the country, has promulgated the iconic Big Bang Edge (BBE) Test 2024 for the students of Class V to XI. Big Bang Edge Test is a scientifically designed diagnostic tool that will evaluate the 3600-academic potential of students so that they can get an insight into their academic skills and inclinations. Through its various innovative approaches, it has been revolutionising education for the last 32 years. One of its such innovations is the scientific diagnosis of students’ IQ, aptitude & analytical skills, which gives students a 3600 analysis of their academic potential. FIITJEE is the first and the only institute to diagnose students’ academic potential scientifically.

Big Bang Edge (BBE) Test is aunique diagnostic test conducted by FIITJEE every year. Through BBE, students get a good assessment of their aptitude, analytical skills, decision-making, and problem-solving skills, which are extremely crucial in clearing various competitive & scholastic exams, as well as in career and life. Students will be able to analyse their strengths & weaknesses and identify their academic inclination so that they can choose the right career path. Through BBE, students will get an analysis of their preparation at the national level, they will get their national level standing in the form of Rank Potential Index (RPI)/Success potentialindex (rank the students can get in the targeted exam). Unique and exhaustive Analytics will cover details of your performance,relative performance, the shortcomings, improvements needed. BBE is a gateway to FIITJEE Classroom / Integrated School / Live Interactive Online Classroom Programs and facilitates the students to reward their talents with an opportunity to win lucrative scholarships.

Big Bang Edge Test is one of its kind of diagnostic test that provides many opportunities with unmatched academic benefits. Besides National rank/ Rank Potential Index (RPI) for various Competitive & Scholastic Exams, they can also get a complimentary session of Goal Setting with the FIITJEE Experts to prepare a roadmap for their Optimum Success. Besides this, students will also get detailed Relative Performance Analysis across Subjects, Chapters & Concepts.

In the present competitive era, academic competition has its own challenges , where students start competing from the very junior classes, and on reaching school, they start preparing for various competitive exams like Olympiads and aim for some other competitive & scholastic exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, Olympiads etc. Every year many students do hard work to succeed in highly competitive examinations but only a small number succeeds in achieving their goal. This happens due to huge gap between supply and demand and lack of development of competitive edge and examination temperament, proper focus, attitude and aptitude. So, it becomes very crucial to diagnose the academic potential and aptitude of students through scientifically designed admission test before starting the preparation to avoid unethical stress, depression and anxiety.

“An effective treatment can be possible after proper diagnosis of diseases; in the same way, a student’s academic career can be properly planned after proper diagnosis of right professional inclination and raw and hidden academic potential. Many students imbibed with talent lag in their careers. This is because they are not able to analyse their aptitude, interests and professional inclinations and so often choose the wrong path. That’s why diagnosing students’ potential and identifying their academic inclinations are crucial. The Big Bang Edge Test reveals the current and hidden potential of students and illuminates the right academic path to be followed for optimum success with expert guidance. This is a comprehensive test designed par excellence setting a benchmark for coaching industry. Through all our programs, we committedly stand to support the students. This exam also offers scholarships to outperforming students.” said R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group.

The Big Bang Edge Test will be conducted on 17th November 2024 in offline mode and Online Proctored mode and on 18th November 2024 in online proctored mode only across the country. Students Presently in Class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI are eligible to appear in the exam.

Registration will open soon, and students need to register for the exam online by visiting the website (www.fiitjee.com/bbe) or offline by visiting any FIITJEE Centre and paying the registration fees in cash.

The last date to register for the offline mode will be 15th November 2024 for 17th November 2024 and for the online mode will be 16th November 2024 for 18th November 2024.

For further information, please visit the official website of FIITJEE www.fiitjee.com.