Hall-tickets for Group-I Prelims can be downloaded from June 1

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission on Wednesday informed that candidates can download the hall-tickets for Group-I services Preliminary exam from June 1 from 2 pm onwards from the Commission’s Website till the commencement of the examination.

According to the officials, the exam is scheduled on June 9 from 10.30 am to 1:00 pm. Candidates will be allowed inside the Examination Centre from 9:00 am onwards. The examination centre gate will be closed by 10:00 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10:00 am. The candidates will be provided with personalised OMR answer sheets with preprinted details of the candidates. The candidates have to go through the instructions printed on the OMR Answer Sheet and also the question paper booklet before starting the examination. Therefore, for the candidate’s convenience, the sample OMR sheet is made available in the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in for understanding the instructions and procedure for bubbling etc. to avoid last minute confusion.

Candidates can download the model OMR answer sheet and practice filling the required boxes and darkening the appropriate circles pertaining to question paper booklet number to avoid rejecting their OMR answer sheet.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully and follow them while attending the Preliminary Test. The Commission will not be held responsible for the mistakes committed by the candidates or for violation of the instructions printed on OMR answer sheet / hall-ticket / question paper booklet.