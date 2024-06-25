IIT Kanpur to host 57th convocation ceremony on June 29

Kanpur (UP): The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) is all set to host its 57th convocation ceremony on June 29 and celebrate the academic success of its graduating students as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.



The occasion will be graced by the President of Oregon State University, USA (OSU), Prof. Jayathi Y. Murthy, an IIT-K alumna, as the Chief Guest.

Prof. Jayathi Y. Murthy completed her Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-K and was honoured as a Distinguished Alumna in 2012. She was appointed as OSU's 16th President in 2022, becoming the first woman of colour to lead the University.

Prof. Murthy is a renowned leader in engineering education and is known for her focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The convocation ceremony for 2,332 students graduating this year will be held in two sessions with the first session being conducted in the Main Auditorium of IITK, which has a capacity of 1250, awarding the high achievers.

The second session will be the conferring of degrees by individual departments to the students across the different Lecture Halls led by the Chairperson, Senate Post-Graduate Committee (SPGC) and the Chairperson, Senate Under-Graduate Committee (SUGC).

The ceremony is being held in two sessions to ensure that all the graduating students can participate in this celebration of their academic achievements.

The graduating students include 226 Ph.D recipients, 457 MTech recipients, and 842 BTech recipients. The ceremony will also see 165 students from MSc (2-year), 36 from MBA, 12 from MTech-PhD (Joint Degree), 1 from MDes (Joint Degree), 17 from MDes, 77 from MS (by Research), 40 from PGPEX-VLFM, 26 from Double Major, 89 from Dual Degree, 14 from MS-PD (MS part of the Dual Degree), 125 from BS, and 205 from the eMasters degree programs.

This diverse group of graduates is representative of IITK’s broad academic offerings in line with its commitment to fostering a multidisciplinary academic environment.

The ceremony will witness continuation of IIT Kanpur administration’s dress code recommendation with male students wearing a cream-coloured kurta paired with white pyjamas, and female students in a cream-coloured kurta with white churidar or leggings, along with formal footwear.