Last date extended for DOST 2025-26 special phase

Hyderabad: To support students awaiting final decisions for undergraduate admissions, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE) have extended the timeline for the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST)-2025–26 Special Phase.

Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE and DOST Convener, along with Commissioner of Collegiate Education A. Sri Devasena, announced this extension to provide additional time for registrations, web option submissions, and college reporting.

This extension is important for students who have received results from supplementary exams or for those who were unable to participate in earlier DOST phases. Officials emphasised that students should take advantage of this extended period to complete their registration and web option processes. They also advised students to carefully verify college details before finalising their preferences and to promptly self-report online once seats are allotted.

TGCHE reaffirms that the admissions process will remain transparent, student-friendly, and streamlined to ensure fair opportunities for all eligible candidates. The DOST portal remains a single point of access for admission activities related to Government, Private Aided, and Unaided Degree Colleges throughout Telangana.

For more details and real-time updates, students are asked to visit the official DOST website: https://dost.cgg.gov.in.