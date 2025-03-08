Live
QR code on Inter hall tickets yields positive results
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE)’s QR code initiative on hall tickets for the Intermediate public examinations has yielded positive results.
S Krishna Aditya, Secretary, TGBIE, said, “The QR code system has ensured punctuality and eliminated confusion regarding exam centre locations. By scanning the QR code with a smartphone, students can easily identify their examination centre, check the distance, estimate the time required to reach and even get real-time traffic updates. The initiative has proven beneficial, especially in cities like Hyderabad, where identifying college locations can be challenging. Unlike district and mandal centres, where exam locations are well known, Hyderabad presents navigation difficulties,” he said.
Meanwhile, over 15,000 first-year intermediate students were absent for English paper – I examination conducted at 1532 centres across the State on Friday. A total of 5,03,104 students registered and 4,87,317 appeared for the examination.