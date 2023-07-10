Study Group Partner University of Strathclyde on Internationalisation Strategy

New Delhi: The University of Strathclyde and international education specialist Study Group today announce a renewal of a successful decade-long partnership. The new contract will support the University’s strategic priorities as a leading international technological university that makes a positive difference to the world, preparing talented international students to study at the University through the University of Strathclyde International Study Centre.

Study Group’s work as a long-standing specialist international education partner of the University includes international student recruitment, admissions, teaching, and pastoral support.

Since opening in 2013, students from 69 countries have attended the International Study Centre, where they are taught and supported to achieve academic success at the University, going on to make important contributions to communities around the world in their graduate careers.

Study Group chief executive officer Ian Crichton has praised the excellent working relationship between the University and International Study Centre, and what this means for students: “I’m delighted that the University of Strathclyde has extended its partnership with us and immensely proud of what our teams have achieved together over the last ten years. While some international students return to their home country following graduation, many choose to remain in Scotland – contributing to the economy and enriching local communities. Wherever they go, the global knowledge, skills, and outlooks they take with them leave a positive impact in society and the world.

“Looking forward, we will continue to give more students the opportunity to experience a world-class international education in Glasgow.”

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor, University of Strathclyde, comments: “I am delighted that the University has extended its partnership with Study Group as we work together to welcome talented students from across the world to our great University. Scotland warmly welcomes international students, and this University is proud of its global community of students and staff.

“We take a global perspective and collaborate with international partners to tackle today’s grand challenges: a commitment that sits at the heart of our vision as ‘The Place of Useful Learning’. Through cooperation with strategic partners like Study Group we hope to continue fostering diverse perspectives within our classrooms, and meaningfully expanding our international reach and impact outside the University.”

Collaboration for student success

The University of Strathclyde-Study Group partnership is built on close collaboration across all elements of the student educational journey. This involves student-centred cooperation by tutors, faculties, professional services, and facilities, plus work with students themselves, to continually enhance the student experience and support excellent attainment and a seamless transition to degree studies. Over the last three years, 98% of students who completed their preparation programme at the International Study Centre were offered a place to study their degree at the University of Strathclyde .

Brian Green, deputy associate principal (academic quality and student experience) at University of Strathclyde, says: “The University of Strathclyde and Study Group work collaboratively in planning the educational offer for our students and in the development of innovative new programmes and provision.”

Each of the University’s faculties — Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Science and Strathclyde Business School — has appointed a designated link tutor ensuring cohesive academic partnership. From co-creating new programmes and content to membership of assessment and exam boards, these tutors provide an integral link between University and International Study Centre.

Student feedback demonstrates the partnership’s strengths and focus on the student experience, with more than 80% of students reporting to have been challenged to achieve their best work at University of Strathclyde International Study Centre. The University’s £1 billion campus investment by 2025 includes a £60 million Learning and Teaching building housing the Students’ Union, which is directly opposite the University of Strathclyde International Study Centre and the excellent Strathclyde Sport which are very popular with international students.

Extending global reach

Enrolments at the University of Strathclyde International Study Centre have near doubled over the course of the partnership, supporting the University to grow and diversify its international student population. Notably the introduction of an online accredited Pre-Masters Programme has enabled students to prepare for their postgraduate studies remotely with flexible study options, helping more students from around the world successfully progress to their chosen Masters degree at the University of Strathclyde.

Reflecting on ways the partnership has evolved, Green adds: “Over the years, the partnership between the University and Study Group has developed beyond the educational programme offer. In the last five or six years, particularly in the Middle East, our work with sponsors, including government bodies and corporate organisations, has increased. And that is very much a joint activity with Study Group.

“The partners you work with says a lot about the quality of your institution, and we have a number of excellent international global partners, which in turn creates opportunities for our staff, for our students, and driven by the quality and reputation of the University.”