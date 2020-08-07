WBJEE 2020 Results Announced at wbjee.nic.in; Steps to check result

WBJEE Result 2020: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2020 results on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal board announced the results today, i.e. Friday at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the joint entrance examination will be able to check their results online at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2020 examination was held on February 2, 2020, at various centres spread across West Bengal.

Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur has secured the first rank, and Subham Ghosh from Paschim Burdwan bagged the second rank, and Sreemanti Dey from Kolkata secured the third rank.

Check the WBJEE 2020 scores from the direct link

This year in 2020, 73119 students appeared for the WBJEE out of which 72298 passed out. From 72K students who are ranked, 55154 are male candidates, and 17144 are female candidates.



Steps to check WBJEE results 2020:

1. Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Click on the WBJEE result link on the homepage

3. Enter your credentials and login

4. The WBJEE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the West Bengal state.