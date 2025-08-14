A sibling bond that is revered across communities

‘Rakhi’, or the day on which the customary ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is observed, was celebrated on the ninth of this month. The festival is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan (also spelt Sawan), which typically falls in August.

This Sanskrit expression, Raksha Bandhan, stands for tying the tie and knot signifying the bond of protection, obligation, or care. The occasion symbolises the significance of brother–sister relationship, which extends even beyond blood relationships.

It is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan because the timing is considered auspicious, carrying deep cultural and religious significance. The day, also known as Shravani Purnima, marks the culmination of the Shravan month, a sacred period in Hinduism. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the culmination of the month with Raksha Bandhan adds to the sanctity of the festival.

On this day, the sister typically performs a ceremony where she ties a sacred thread called a ‘Rakhi’ on her brother’s wrist, applies tilak on his forehead, and offers sweets. In return, the brother traditionally gives the sister a gift and pledges to protect her. The ceremony is a celebration of the bond between siblings. In return, brothers give their sisters gifts as a token of love and appreciation. The celebration often includes family gatherings, special meals, and exchange of sweets’

While Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in various parts of India, different regions mark the day in different ways.

In West Bengal, this day is also called Jhulan Purnima. It is marked by prayers and puja of Krishna and Radha. Sisters tie rakhi to brothers and wish immortality. Political parties, offices, friends, and educational institutions celebrate this day with a new hope for a good relationship.

In many regions of north India, it is a common practice to fly kites on the nearby occasions of Janmashtami and Raksha Bandhan. The locals buy kilometres of strong kite string, locally called as gattu dori, along with a multitude of kites.

In Odisha, Raksha Bandhan is also called Rakhi Purnima/Gamha Purnima. A sister ties rakhi around her brother’s wrist as a mark of love and honour and the brother promises to protect his sister from all difficulties. The name Gamha Purnima refers to the celebration on the same day of the birthday of Lord Balabhadra, considered the god of farming; farmers in Odisha tie rakhis to cattle on this day.

The portrayal of the significance of sibling relationships, and highlighting their significance in family dynamics and social structures, has been known from ancient times. The Ramayana, for example, contains descriptions of the strong bond between Lord Rama and his brothers Lakshmana, Bharatha and Shatrughna, which showcase the unwavering love, loyalty, and support among the siblings, exemplifying ideal siblinghood characterised by mutual respect, sacrifice, and a deep sense of familial duty.

Likewise, in Mahabharat, the complex, and often conflict – ridden relationships, within the Pandava princes, and their Kaurava counterparts, form the core of the narrative. The five Pandava brothers, Yudhistir, Bhima, Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva, demonstrate a strong bond of brotherhood through collective loyalty, courage, and shared destiny.

Hindu mythology also contains the story of the twins, Yami and Yama, the God of death. The act of the sister tying the knot of Rakhi on her brother’s wrist, wishing his well-being is believed to be the origin of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Sibling bonds are also valued and recognised as a significant relationship in Christianity. The spirit emphasises respect, kindness, service, and loyalty, mirroring the importance which Christian attach to loving one another and God. The religion also encourages siblings to make time for each other and be there to support them when they are struggling. Instances in the Bible also offer valuable lessons about the importance of familial bonds and the need for forgiveness and reconciliation.

On similar lines, Islam also values the bond of love, respect, and mutual support between siblings and encourages them to maintain strong ties, showing compassion, helping each other, and offering advice when needed. While older siblings are expected to be protective towards the younger ones, the latter, in turn, are expected to show respect to them. Islam believes that the spirit fosters the creation of an ambience conducive to a harmonious and fulfilling life.

As a result, Muslims and Christians also participate in the Rakhi festival.

It is also celebrated with the same degree of enthusiasm, in other countries such as the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Nepal, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka.

History is replete with examples of sibling loyalty, with siblings supporting each other through thick and thin.

The Wright brothers, Wilbur and Orville, for example, exemplified this with their collaborative efforts in aviation. They were incredibly close and shared a vision for flight and, working together, leveraged their complementary skills to develop the first aeroplane.

And, to end this piece on a humorous, if not frivolous note, there is this snippet, I heard. The question is which brothers were correct about being able to fly. And the answer? ‘The Wright’ brothers!

(The writer was formerly Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)