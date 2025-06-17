IIT Madras integrates AI tools to personalised learning for BS degree students

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has integrated advanced AI-powered tools into its BS Degree in Data Science and Applications to offer personalised, scalable learning support for students across India. The move, led by the institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), follows a successful pilot earlier this year and marks a strategic collaboration with Scaler School of Technology (SST).

The initiative aims to address the growing demand for tailored academic assistance by deploying AI tools that enhance concept clarity, support interview readiness, enable real-time feedback, and provide round-the-clock coding help. The partnership leverages Scaler’s AI engineering capabilities and experience in applied pedagogy.

Speaking about the integration, Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Chair of CODE at IIT Madras, said, “Our mission is to make quality education accessible at scale. These AI tools supplement our academic offerings by giving students faster feedback, greater independence, and confidence in their learning journey.”

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler, added, “This collaboration brings together academic excellence and AI innovation.

Our tools, built by students and engineers at Scaler School of Technology, are designed to solve real classroom challenges. We’re excited to see them deployed at a national level through IIT Madras.”