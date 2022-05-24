Top 3 courses for IT professionals

The narrative of the tech segment has just given another reason for existing and emergent IT professionals to smile. We are finally making a progressive leap in the segment. We credit the pandemic to catalyse this change.



Some of the most dynamic professions in the IT segment include the roles of



1. A Full Stack Java Developer

2. A Data Analyst or a Business Intelligence Analyst

3. A Could, Networking and Security Professional

Let us understand the roles involved by each of these professionals, the minimum educational requirement and also the expected salary.

1. Post Graduate certification in Java full stack development for engineers



Definition



As the name suggests, a Full Stack Java Developer works with the front end and back end applications, while developing an application or a web-site.

Core strengths

The core strength of a good Full Stack Java Developer lies in their strong command on programming languages such as HTML, CSS, and Javascript, Core Java 8, Spring, Python and Ruby. Enterprises also look at individuals with insights on frameworks such as React, Vue, and Angular to work on their front-end module.

Eligibility



The Minimum education criteria involves a B.E. or B.Tech in (IT, electronics, communication, CS or Telecom) OR B.SC or M. Sc in (IT, electronics, communication, CS or Telecom).

Salary and market demand



The demand for Full Stack Java Developers have witnessed a sharp uptick of 30% in the Indian Sub-continent. The average salary of an entry-level Full Stack Java Developer meets with an average of ₹5-6 lakhs per annum.

2. Post Graduate certificate programme in Business Intelligence and Analytics



Definition



A Data Analyst is someone who converts raw, ad-hoc, unprocessed data into information that can prove to be useful to the organisation. On the other hand a Business Analyst is someone who bridges the gap between IT department and the enterprise, by converting this data into information that can help an organisation to enhance their profitability.

Core strengths



A good Data analyst and a Business Intelligence analyst should garner expertise in Data Visualization, Data Cleaning, MATLAB, R, Python, SQL and NoSQL, Machine Learning, Linear Algebra and Calculus, Microsoft Excel, Critical Thinking, and excellent Communication.

Eligibility



Beneficiary should be at least 21 years of age. An insight on math and statistics comes as an added plus to those pursuing the professions. The scope also extends to non-IT professionals to step into this space.

Salary and market demand



The requirement of Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Analyst is growing at 33.4% CAGR till 2023.

The national average salary of a Data Analyst amounts to ₹4,50,000/- (approximate) per annum. The national average annual salary of a Business Intelligence Analyst in India amounts to ₹7, 00,000/- (approximate) per annum.

3. Networking+, Security+, Cloud+



Courses on the same are co-certifies by AWS and CompTIA respectively and is implemented by EduBridge

Definition



The role of the cloud professional is to ensure the security of the data that is stored in the cloud. They need to ensure there is no data breach.

A professional who designs the hardware, and software, and architects the entire security framework for the network.

A Cybersecurity Expert secures mobile devices, electronic devices, hardware, and software.

Core strengths



A cloud and a network security professional should possess the ability to solve problems, keen insight and technical aptitude, knowledge of security across various platforms, IT forensic skills, and last but not the least communication skills.

Eligibility



Anyone with a background in IT/CSE or a graduate or a professional from the mentioned streams can pursue a course in any of the above mentioned streams.

Salary and market demand



According to the NASSCOM reports India in the current day would be requiring at least a million networking and cyber security professionals alone. The Market has demonstrated a growth of 30 per cent. The national average salary of a networking and cloud professional in India amounts to ₹16, 00,000/- (approximate) per annum.

Inspite of the upswing in the tech segment, the job market witnesses a lull. India is a powerhouse of talent. However, owing to the lack of skills, professionals are unable to advantageously leverage the job opportunities that are present out there.

(The author is the CEO EduBridge)

