Daily Horoscope for 9 February 2025: Explore Your Astrological Guidance for Today

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Income will increase today!

Today your focus is on balance. Striking a balance between creativity and practicality at the workplace will benefit you. Financially, this is a good time to explore new avenues of income. In love, your relationship deepens, promoting harmony and understanding. In terms of health, meditation or yoga can bring inner peace.

Tip: Worship Lord Vishnu and Tulsi.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 94%.

LUCKY COLOR: Saffron, LUCKY NUMBER: 7





TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Today will be pleasant and profitable!

People of this zodiac should maintain confidentiality at work and stay away from any rumors or negative environment. You will have to work carefully at the workplace, there is a possibility of mistakes. Businessmen should keep their workplace behavior light, for this, be polite with the employees and try to listen and understand their words. There will be a positive change in the mental state of youngsters. Try to deal with family issues wisely. You may be troubled by stomach-related problems, so pay attention to food.

TIP: Recite Shiva Chalisa.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 88%.

LUCKY COLOR : Orange, LUCKY NUMBER : 8





GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Be cautious in financial matters.

Gemini people may be disappointed due to not getting their dream work. Youngsters should improve their writing style, this will give them a chance to move ahead. Businessmen need to be cautious about issues related to competition. Some people may try to tarnish your image, so be attentive. Try to be cautious considering the position of the planets, unnecessary expenses will have to be completely curbed. Women should be careful about their health, and avoid taking too much work and stress. Avoid bad habits, because carelessness can cause serious problems in the future.

TIP: Donate some rice to needy ones.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 71%.

LUCKY COLOR : White, LUCKY NUMBER : 6





CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Love Life will be tense.

People of this zodiac should try to keep their boss happy and give them priority. People associated with marketing and finance will be successful in achieving their targets. Profit and loss are part and parcel of every business, so be patient and maintain continuity in work. The youth will be inclined towards social and religious activities. Along with professional life, pay attention to family life and personal life. Women have to be cautious about their health. There is a possibility of falling prey to some diseases, so be careful about your health and try to eat and take medicine on time.

TIP: Worship the Tulsi plant and recite Tulsi Chalisa.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 79%.

LUCKY COLOR : Blue, LUCKY NUMBER : 8









LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

You will be happy to taste success today.

Leo people will have less focus on work, their minds will be more entangled in personal problems. Looking at the position of planets, old debts or loans will become a matter of concern for the business class. The youth should avoid misleading talks of others. Young lads should keep their minds stable, and avoid changing the decision. You will get the support of family members in important decisions. Stay in touch with the father, those who live far away should keep inquiring about his well-being through the phone. Talking about health, there is a fear of getting injured, so do every work with caution today.

TIP: Touch your father’s feet and take blessings.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 83%.

LUCKY COLOR : Blue, LUCKY NUMBER : 9

VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Cherish a romantic day with your lover today.

People of this zodiac sign will have a good start to the day but there is a possibility of some delay in work after noon. Businessmen will get the expected profit, so leave no stone unturned in working hard. Looking at the position of the planets, the youth may have to take the help of co-workers. Some dissatisfaction may be felt in family life. There will be a need to have some patience to maintain better relations at home. Do not be careless in eating, you may have to face problems like acidity and stomach ache.

TIP: Recite Shiva Chalisa.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 88%

LUCKY COLOR : White, LUCKY NUMBER : 9





LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

You will get a good news!

The willpower of Libra people to keep learning will help them move forward in their careers. If you are making a new plan to take the business forward, think about it and search for new means. Due to your fickle nature, people will take your words less seriously, and thus you will be sad. The youth is advised not to waste time in useless love affairs. Keep the home environment disciplined because your behavior will affect your family members. People facing stomach-related problems need to be cautious about their food.

TIP: Donate white things.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 80%.

LUCKY COLOR : Sky Blue, LUCKY NUMBER : 4





SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Today you will expend more than necessary.

People of this zodiac sign who have an interview today should go out of the house only after visiting the temple, they will be successful. Property-related work will be done. Expenditures will be more than income, so control expenses. Stay home if you are not in a good mood because a bad mood can also spoil the surrounding environment. The position of planets can create discord in family and close relationships, so control your words and behavior. You feel pain or stiffness in the body due to muscle-related problems.

TIP: Offer milk to Shivling.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 83%.

LUCKY COLOR : Green, LUCKY NUMBER : 5





SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Income will increase today.

Sagittarius people should not shy away from hard work to take advantage of any opportunity and keep doing work with full dedication. People thinking of starting a new job or business may face delays in work. The youth should not be bothered by criticism, because it will help you overcome your shortcomings by making you aware of them. If the child is very young, be cautious about his/her health. Consume more immunity-boosting foods because you may fall ill due to weak immunity.

TIP: Feed green fodder to cows.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 88%.

LUCKY COLOR : White, LUCKY NUMBER : 1





CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Do hard work and enjoy the results.

People of this zodiac sign, trying for a job abroad should develop their skills with time. The business situation will remain the same, there is no need to worry about it. The obstacles in marriage will be removed and soon will be fixed. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Be cautious about your and your family members' health. There are chances of spending money on useless things. From the health point of view, sciatica patients will need to be cautious. Any kind of carelessness can increase the problem.

TIP: Offer water mixed with milk to Peepal tree.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 89%.

LUCKY COLOR : Blue, LUCKY NUMBER : 6





AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Income will increase.

People of the Aquarius zodiac sign will get a chance to work under the guidance of an experienced person. Businessmen should avoid unnecessary travel, traveling at this time will not give the expected benefits, instead unnecessary expenses may increase. You should strictly work professionally and keep emotions under control because you can easily get emotionally attached to a colleague. Avoid getting trapped in the web of misunderstanding, this spoils your mood and relationship both. Take care of your daily routine and diet keeping your health in mind.

TIP: Gift ‘Sindoor’ to Lord Hanuman.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 80%.

LUCKY COLOR : Golden, LUCKY NUMBER : 5





PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

You will be busy with household chores.

People of this zodiac sign will consider changing their way of working. You can discuss plans with senior officials. Focus on new investments to improve your financial situation. Stay in touch with friends as there is a possibility of getting information about a new opportunity through friends. There will be a plan to buy something related to household needs. Avoid eating outside. Follow simple food and routine.

TIP: Recite Gayatri Mantra.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 84%.

LUCKY COLOR : Orange, LUCKY NUMBER : 1