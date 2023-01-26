13th century stone inscription discovered in Mandya district

Mysuru: A unique unpublished Veeragallu inscription of the 13th century Hoysala period has been discovered near Bakashettihalli village in Pandavapur taluk of Mandya district. This is a rare Hoysala hero Ballala's time, unique stone inscription is in mild stone. The Archaeology Department of the University of Mysore's Centre for Classical Kannada has discovered the Veeragallu inscription, which was engraved in memory of husband and wife.

It is common to build hero stones in memory of those who fought. However, the memory of the husband and wife is carved in the stone found here. This type of Veeragallu has not been found anywhere till date. This Veeragallu inscription is 4 feet 10 inches long and 3 feet wide by 6.5 inches thick. It has sculptural panels on three levels, and this is a Kannada script inscription of the Hoysala period written in eight lines in the middle of these sculptural panels.

Archaeologist Prof Rangaraju said that this Viragallu inscription was engraved during the time of King Veera Ballala of the Hoysalas and was engraved on Thursday, February 17, 1209. In this first sentence there is information about Ballala and his titles. Later scenes of both husband and wife committing suicide are engraved. The letters of Veeragallu inscription are not etched, the villagers are informed about these Veeragallu and preserved. Later, he informed that the Archaeology Department will discuss the matter and try to translate it into Kannada classical language.

The special feature of the Viragallu inscription, inscribed during the time of Hoysala hero Ballala, is that when the king died, his wife also died. Similarly, in this stone inscription, it is shown that husband and wife die together, archaeologist Prof. Shashidhar, who discovered this inscription under the guidance of Rangaraju, said.

The Dharmasthala Temples Conservation Committee and Dharmasthala Dharmothana organisation took up conservation of around 260 ancient temples for the last 27 years. Out of this, 20 percent is provided by the villagers, 40 percent by the government, and the remaining 40 percent by the Dharmasthala Dharmotthana Samiti. Prof. Rangaraju said that many temples in the rural areas have been preserved.