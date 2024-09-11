579 Beneficiaries Receive ₹786.75 Lakhs Through Minority Development Scheme

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited (KMDCL) and the Minorities Welfare and Waqf Department organised a comprehensive vehicle, loan, and subsidy distribution programme. The event was presided by BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Housing, Minority Welfare, and Waqf.

Minister Khan highlighted the dedication of Haj Camp volunteers, many of whom have been serving for 15-20 years as daily wage workers. He noted that in 2018, 980 volunteers were sent to the camp, while in 2023, 230 were sent, with 220 remaining. To support these volunteers, the minister announced the provision of loans and vehicles, with a total of 1,164 vehicles being distributed.

Reflecting on the financial allocations during Siddaramaiah’s previous government (2013-2018), Khan mentioned that the budget for minority welfare had been increased from ₹400 crore to ₹3,150 crore. However, subsequent administrations had reduced this amount. The current administration has restored the budget to ₹3,200 crore, with plans to increase it to ₹10,000 crore in the future. Emphasising the government’s commitment to education, Khan stated that ₹1,480 crore has been allocated, with ₹82 crore in scholarships provided to students from grades 1 to 8.

For the academic year 2023-24, the government is supporting 1,300 students in pursuing MBBS degrees, and loan facilities are available for students studying abroad. Additionally, IAS and IPS training is being offered to 400 students at Haj Bhavan. A new scheme is also in place to provide taxis and goods vehicles to help drivers become owners.

Rahim Khan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Hajj, added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is committed to ensuring justice for every community, securing over ₹3,000 crore for the Minority Welfare Department. A Wakf Adalat is also being held in Bidar to address local issues. During the event, 579 beneficiaries received ₹786.75 lakhs across various schemes, including the Shramashakthi, Swawalambi Sarathi, and Ganga Kalyana schemes.