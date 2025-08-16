Action against misinformation campaigners on Dharmasthala: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the government was contemplating action against those who carried out a misinformation campaign against Dharmasthala.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, he said, “It is not about for or against Dharmasthala, the process must be as per the law.

I have known Dharmasthala closely and I have faith in the place. I firmly believe that the conspiracy will be exposed in the days to come.

The Home minister will present the facts about this case in the House.”

Asked if there was conspiracy, he said, “The Home minister will explain it in detail.

The CM is committed to being out the truth and has warned against any conspiracy to tarnish the image.