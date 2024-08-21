Andhra model in Karnataka education: New Rules for SSLC, PUC students

Bengaluru: Failed students of SSLC, Second PUC of Karnataka were confused as to what to do next. The education department had provided an opportunity to write the exam three times since last year. However, no such difference was found in the results. For this reason, the state education department has made a new plan so that children should not stay away from education for even those who have failed can go to school. From this year onwards, the department is ready to allow students to go to the next class even if they fail up to secondary education including SSLC. Through this, the state education department has planned to follow the pattern of Andhra Pradesh.

The department is ready to offer admission to SSLC and second PUC failed students.This is an innovative attempt by the School Education Department for the first time to allow failed students. At least one lakh students drop out every year. It is thought to implement this special model so that students do not drop out. Along with this, the education department has made a master plan to increase the literacy rate. Even if he/she fails, student will be given a chance to take lessons again. The student may attend school only for the failed subject or retake the exam entirely, It will be the student's choice. These students get all the facilities that regular students get. The student has been given the opportunity to decide whether the student should read all the subjects or take the exam and attendance only for the failed subjects.

The Education Department has provided an opportunity for students who have failed in SSLC and Secondary PUC to re-enroll in schools and colleges and take lessons. There is already such a rule in Andhra Pradesh, now the department has implemented it for the first time in Karnataka too. This type of rules will facilitate the students who drop out to re-engage in education.

The education department is doing this new experiment because children should not stay out of school. Even if it is a favorable rule for the children of rural areas who do not have access to coaching centers, we have to wait and see whether it will work out.