BBMP Intensifies Efforts to Clear Encroachments, Focus on Lake Buffer Zones

Bengaluru: In a determined move to address encroachments and safeguard Bengaluru’s natural water bodies, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a large-scale operation targeting unauthorised constructions on lake buffer zones and other sensitive areas.
The BBMP has zeroed in on structures built illegally on stormwater drains, canals, rivers, and government lands. These include both completed and under-construction buildings that have flouted regulations. Notices are being served to property owners, followed by the disconnection of electricity, to pave the way for demolitions.
Key areas under scrutiny include Yelahanka, Narasipura, and neighbouring regions, where illegal constructions have mushroomed on lakebeds and public land. The BBMP has vowed stringent action against violators of building norms to reclaim and restore these zones.
During the 'Commissioner’s Walk Towards the Zones' program in Yelahanka, the Chief Commissioner underscored the importance of addressing these violations. Zonal officers have been instructed to collaborate with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to issue timely notices, halt unauthorised constructions, and disconnect power supply before demolishing illegal structures.