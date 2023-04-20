Bengaluru: BMTC books 1,330 cases against conductors for dereliction of duty

Bengaluru: The checking staff of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has intensified checking of buses operated in and around Bangalore City to detect ticketless travelling by the passengers. During the month of March-2023 the staff had checked 14,697 trips and penalized 3,449 ticketless passengers by collecting Rs 6,54,740 as penalty and booked 1,330 cases against conductors for their dereliction of duty.

During the aforesaid period the checking staff had penalised 146 male passengers occupying seats exclusively reserved for lady passengers and imposed a fine of Rs 14,600 in accordance with KMV Rules 94 r/w section 177 of MV Act 1988. During the Month of March-2023, 3595 passengers were penalized and Rs 6,69,340 Penalty collected, informs BMTC official

The official said, passengers are advised to purchase tickets or pass and travel- this will not only avoid levy of penalty or embarrassment but will also help BMTC to give better services to all commuters. 'Kindly allow the female passengers to occupy the seats exclusively reserved for them' he added.