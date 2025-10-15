Bengaluru’s ‘immortal’ potholes spark clash between industrialists and govt



The city’s never-ending pothole problem continues to haunt commuters and embarrass the government, despite repeated promises of action. The issue, which has frustrated citizens for years, has now reignited tensions between industrialists and the state government, after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw raised her voice once again over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure.

Entrepreneurs had earlier warned that they might move their operations out of the city if conditions did not improve. Following criticism from the industry and the high command’s reprimand, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar had personally intervened, issuing strict orders and deadlines to officials. Yet, potholes continue to dominate Bengaluru’s roads.

In a social media post that went viral, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw revealed that a visiting industrialist from China questioned her about the city’s poor roads and garbage piles, asking whether the government truly supports investors. She tagged CM Siddaramaiah, DCM D. K. Shivakumar, and Minister Priyank Kharge in the post, drawing public attention to the issue once again.

Responding to her remarks, IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Industrialists like Kiran Mazumdar have made valuable contributions to Bengaluru, and we welcome their inputs. But they can also reach out directly to us for discussions. Everyone must play their part—citizens must stop littering and take responsibility. Garbage doesn’t fall from the sky.” He also added that other states are naturally inviting entrepreneurs, noting humorously that “the Andhra IT Minister seems to be waiting like a hawk for opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil took a balanced tone, acknowledging both the city’s challenges and Shaw’s role. “Kiran Mazumdar has contributed a lot to Bengaluru, and Bengaluru too has given her everything. Heavy rains have caused damage across the state, making it difficult to fix potholes immediately. Still, we are working to repair them. The number of people coming to Bengaluru continues to grow—hardly anyone is leaving,” he said.

Despite the reassurances, residents and business leaders remain skeptical, as Bengaluru’s potholes continue to outlive every deadline, turning into a symbol of the city’s chronic civic neglect.