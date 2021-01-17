BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad distributes Constitution books to 12,000 college students

Chamarajanagar: BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad on Saturday gave a unique gift to 12,000 pre-university college students. He distributed 'Samvidhana Odi' (book on Constitution by Justice Nagmohan Das) in his Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Prasad said "I used MPLADS funds to print the books. I have utilised MPLADS funds for the construction of Ambedkar Bhavans in all taluks with the best infrastructure, a reading room and a library with a concept that it should be the centre of social gathering. The Ambedkar Bhavans are now being used for various activities such as classes for competitive exams and weddings."

The MP recalled how once former Defence Minister late George Fernandes was amazed to see Ambedkar Bhavans constructed by utilising MPLADS funds and took the cue to build similar buildings in his constituency in Bihar. Srinivasa Prasad has been impressed with Justice Nagmohan Das book on the Constitution for its simple and lucid language.

"The students should not see the Constitution as a complex legal document meant only for legal experts. I had sought permission from Justice Nagamohan Das to reprint and distribute his book among students in the Lok Sabha constituency. I have already held talks with Education Minister Suresh Kumar who will launch the book distribution programme," Srinivasa Prasa said.