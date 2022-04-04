BJP trying to create unrest with an eye on vote bank: Congress

Mysuru: If we continue to build a wedge between Hindus and Muslims in the country, one fine day, the Arab countries may stop importing anything from India, opined Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesman M Lakshman here on Monday. Talking to the media , he said, "In the last two months, the state BJP government is trying to divert people's attention with unnecessary controversies. After hijab row hit the headlines, it was the ban on Muslim shop owners near temples that has created a major problem."

Lakshman said, "Now, there is a proposal to remove a chapter on Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan from school textbooks. BJP leaders are talking of 'halal cut' and 'jhatka cut.' The entire State has been shamed by such acts. BJP government's achievement is nothing but controversies. Industrialist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has raised serious concerns and wants the Centre to look into the issue. Export to Arab countries has seen a sharp decline in the last couple of months."

The Congress leader said, "The BJP government is busy polarising voters. They are only interested in power more than anything else and will go to any extent. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is unfit for the post. Why is he not making any statement against the controversies? He is busy creating unrest in the State."

Lakshman said, "BJP has a clear understanding with Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy to divide the Muslim voters. Kumaraswamy makes statements with a selfish motive and the recent outburst is a pointer to this."

The Congress spokesman said there is a strong rumour that the District In-charge and Co-operation Minister S T Somashekar might be shown the door. "Some eight ministers may be ousted from the state Cabinet " he alleged.