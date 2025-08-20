Books on moral education released in Dharmasthala

Mangaluru: Two new books, Jnanapatha and Jnanaratha, published under the Yoga and Moral Education Project for schools, were released on Tuesday at Dharmasthala by noted film director V. Nagendra Prasad. The event was organised by Shanthivana Trust.

Prasad said moral education was urgently needed in contemporary society, adding that books serve as “guiding lights for a meaningful life.” He described them as lifelong companions that inspire and strengthen human values.

Reflecting on his connection with Dharmasthala, Prasad recalled the making of the Kannada film Sri Manjunatha, shot extensively in the region. He said Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade had then cautioned him against the commercialisation of Lord Manjunatha. Despite setbacks and financial losses, Prasad said the project was a labour of devotion and involved extensive study of Jain philosophy and Kannada literature.

Veteran actor H.D. Dattatreya (Dattanna) noted that values are cultivated at home. “Life is not measured by its length but by its meaning. Reading good books and seeking the company of noble people shape one’s character,” he said.

Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, who presided, emphasised that today’s students are the country’s future citizens. “By introducing yoga and moral education in schools, we aim to equip them to live purposefully. If they learn to control their senses and stay away from harmful habits, they will become valuable assets to society,” he remarked.