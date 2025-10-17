Cabinet moves to regulate activities in government spaces

Bengaluru: In the wake of controversy following Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks, the Cabinet on Thursday decided to introduce regulations to monitor activities conducted in government spaces.

The move primarily targets private organisations, aiming to ensure that any events in public institutions comply with legal and procedural requirements.

Reports indicate that Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging oversight of certain organisational activities, prompting the Cabinet decision. Addressing the media after the meeting, Kharge stated, “The proposed rules will cover public places, government schools, colleges, office premises, and government-funded institutions. The new regulations will integrate previous directives issued by the Home, Law, and Education departments. In the next two to three days, these rules will be implemented within the legal and constitutional framework.”

Following the decision, the government emphasised that private organisations must obtain prior permission to hold events in government-owned venues. While the new rules do not specifically mention any organisation by name, the move has been interpreted as a measure to restrict activities by certain groups in public spaces.

Kharge further clarified, “Any private organisation, community, or religious group wishing to conduct programmes in government premises will need official approval. This ensures legal compliance without causing inconvenience to legitimate events. Police will issue permissions once the requirements are met.”

Political parties, including the BJP and some Hindu organisations, have strongly criticised the move, calling it restrictive.

Meanwhile, the state government maintains that the decision is intended to standardise procedures and maintain transparency, rather than target any particular group.

The Cabinet’s new regulations are expected to come into force shortly, affecting all private events in government-controlled spaces across Karnataka.