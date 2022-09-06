CET ranking confusion: Govt decides to file appeal

Bengaluru: The government has decided to file review petition or submit an appeal questioning the order of the High Court to issue the ranking list considering the 24,000 students who wrote the CET- 22 even though they had passed out in 2021.

The Minister for Higher Education, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said this on Monday after convening a meeting with Higher Officials of the Department and legal experts in his residence.

The legal experts will decide whether to submit the review petition before the single bench which passed the earlier order or to go for an appeal. If the earlier order of the High Court is implemented it will hamper1.5 lakh students. Since, examination was not held in the last year due to Corona all the students were passed based on their SSLC and first PUC marks. This resulted in more number of students securing over 90-95 percentage of marks. But this year examination has been held as usual. In such case, if the PUC marks of last year students is taken into consideration, the ranking secured by students of this year will go down significantly, Narayan explained.

'We don't have any sort of dissatisfaction towards students of the last year. We want to resolve the situation in a fair manner within a time limit. Steps will be taken to complete the counselling process before September 30. The results of supplementary examination and NEET has not yet been announced. We are keeping also this in our mind', he stated.

Those who approached the court have adhered to a technical point. Instead, they should have understood that in the last year the decision was taken in view of the Corona pandemic, he opined.

The Department of Higher Education, Principal Secretary, Rashmi Mahesh, Commissioner, DCTE, P Pradeep, Executive Director KEA, Ramya and legal experts were present.