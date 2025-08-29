Church leaders join Ganeshotsava celebrations, a mark of inclusivity

Udupi: Members of St. Anne’s Church in Thottam, led by the Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samithi, participated in the Sarvajanika Ganesha Utsava celebrations on Wednesday, reinforcing the area’s legacy of interfaith solidarity.

The visit, aimed at fostering mutual respect, saw the Christian delegation exchange warm Ganesha Chaturthi greetings with the festival committee, highlighting a shared commitment to unity. Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, the parish priest, spearheaded the group alongside Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samithi President Ramesh Tingalaya. Fr. D’Sa spoke at the venue and emphasised Thottam’s tradition of interfaith cooperation, stating, “This village exemplifies harmony through action, not just words. We join the Ganeshotsava every year as family, and the Ganesha Utsava Committee supports our church’s annual feast and harvest festival by providing their stage and assistance. May Lord Ganesha bless our entire community with peace.”