Live
- Winter wardrobe essentials for students moving overseas
- APPSC FBO & ABO Admit Cards 2025 Released | Download Hall Ticket for Sept 7 Exam
- Microsoft Word to Save New Documents Directly to Cloud for Windows Users
- Walls that speak her story: Inside a woman’s dream home
- Top natural ingredients that make juices sweet without sugar
- Nelson Business School Honors Graduates at Convocation 2025
- Wordle August 28 2025 Answer & Hints | Puzzle #1531 Solution
- Hyderabad Shines Bright at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Merutsav 2025 Transforms from Sports Triumph to Cultural Spectacle at Meru International School
- HyBiz TV Food Awards 2025 Celebrates Culinary Excellence in Telangana
Church leaders join Ganeshotsava celebrations, a mark of inclusivity
Udupi: Members of St. Anne’s Church in Thottam, led by the Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samithi, participated in the Sarvajanika Ganesha Utsava celebrations...
Udupi: Members of St. Anne’s Church in Thottam, led by the Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samithi, participated in the Sarvajanika Ganesha Utsava celebrations on Wednesday, reinforcing the area’s legacy of interfaith solidarity.
The visit, aimed at fostering mutual respect, saw the Christian delegation exchange warm Ganesha Chaturthi greetings with the festival committee, highlighting a shared commitment to unity. Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, the parish priest, spearheaded the group alongside Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samithi President Ramesh Tingalaya. Fr. D’Sa spoke at the venue and emphasised Thottam’s tradition of interfaith cooperation, stating, “This village exemplifies harmony through action, not just words. We join the Ganeshotsava every year as family, and the Ganesha Utsava Committee supports our church’s annual feast and harvest festival by providing their stage and assistance. May Lord Ganesha bless our entire community with peace.”