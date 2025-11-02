  • Menu
CM mandates use of Nandini products in govt events

CM mandates use of Nandini products in govt events
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed all government departments to strictly adopt eco-friendly practices by replacing plastic water bottles with sustainable alternatives in offices and official events across the state.

In a note issued on October 28, which was released to the media on Friday, the CM emphasised the state’s commitment to environmental responsibility and promotion of indigenous products.

The directive aims to make the government function in a more sustainable way while supporting local enterprises.

Siddaramaiah said, “Instructions had been issued earlier to use eco-friendly materials instead of plastic water bottles for drinking water in all government offices and official meetings across the state. Necessary steps should be taken to implement this measure strictly.”

Further, the chief minister directed all departments to “mandatorily use Nandini products of the government-owned Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)” during meetings and official programmes, including those held in the Secretariat.

