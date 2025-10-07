CM will decide on extending deadline for caste survey: HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will decide on extension of the deadline for the ongoing Social and Educational Survey — widely referred to as the "caste census", after collecting data from all districts.

He noted that based on reports, 70-80 per cent of the survey has been completed so far. The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to conclude on October 7.

"The Chief Minister has gone to Koppal, and upon his return will discuss with officials and gather information from all districts. Each district has a different percentage of coverage, in some places it is 70 percent, 50 per cent and almost 80 per cent or nearing completion in few other places. On an average, 70-80 per cent has been covered in the entire state," Parameshwara said in response to a question on extending the survey.