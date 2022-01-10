Covid cases: Ten-fold increase in 10 days in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The prevalence of Covid infection has increased tenfold in ten days in Bengaluru city. According to figures released by the BBMP's Covid War Room, Covid cases were confirmed in 9,020 people in a single day on Sunday, increasing the infection detection rate by 10.61 percent.



The death toll from this infection has now dropped to 0.05 percent compared to last week's average of 2021 (77%). On the 31st December 2021, there were 810 cases of Covid. In the city, there was only an average of 0.88 a week with no infection detection. The average now stands at 6.41 percent.

More than 100 cases of coronavirus are detected on an average daily in the Bellandur ward and Hagadur ward of the city's Mahadevapura zone and the Begur ward in the Bommanahalli zone.

There are over 500 active cases in New Thippasandra, Doddanakundi, Hagadur, Vartur, HSR layout, Bellandur and Begur wards. The number of containment zones in the city has been increased to 382.

The number of international passengers arriving in the city via Devanahalli International Airport has been significantly reduced after strict restrictions on international travel. But the rate of infection detected among them has increased. Covid infection was confirmed in only 10 to 15 of the thousands of commuters who arrived in the city a week ago. On 4 January, 995 international travelers arrived in the city, of whom 10 were infected.

Of the 1,222 international passengers who arrived on 5 January, 14 were confirmed to be infected. Only 94 passengers arrived on Saturday. Five of them were found to be infected. Of the 353 people who arrived at the airport on Friday, seven were infected.